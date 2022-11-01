CHESANING — Five candidates are running for three open seats on the Chesaning Village Council in the Nov. 8 general election.
Danielle Chludil, Phillip Larner, Mikel Navarre, Tina Powell and Rodney Toma are seeking seats on the Chesaning Village Council, according to a Saginaw County Clerk filing.
Chludil, Larner, and Powell are currently village council members who were elected in 2018.
Larner, 72, attended Chesaning High School before serving in the U.S. Navy. He has served as a village trustee for seven years.
“I’m running again to finish projects that we have going on,” Larner said. “The river trail, updates in our parks, and getting the streets done. Also updating our ordinances. We are adding a dog park in Showboat Park this coming year, we are voting on a street bond on Nov. 8, which I worked on the committee for this.”
Chludil, 44, is married to her husband Zach, and has four children: Alivia, Luella, Lyric and Laikyn. She was elected to her first term on the council in 2018. She currently serves on the finance and administration committee and the planning commission.
“I am passionate about the families and people here in Chesaning,” Chludil said via email. “I believe a strong community is key to a sustainable future. I’ve enjoyed helping to facilitate a more cohesive community and watching our community grow these last 4 years. Ultimately, I love serving the people of Chesaning, whether it’s through my caring for DDA urns that line our sidewalks, being a member of Kiwanis, or by helping to make sensible decisions for the Village, I thoroughly enjoy helping make Chesaning a great place to live.”
Powell, 41, attended Baker College, and was the Chesaning Village Clerk for two years. She is married to husband Skip and has three children.
Navarre, whose wife Denise unsuccessfully ran for village council in 2018, formerly served in the Navy in Washington state. He also ran in 2018 as an incumbent, but did not garner enough votes for re-election. He did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Toma, 57, is a U.S. Army vet, and said the time has come to elect trustees who will “make decisions about what is best for this community,” and he is committed to listening to all residents if elected.
“I want the residents of Chesaning to know that we are all in this together and I am committed to making a positive difference if elected to the Village Council,” Toma said.
The current village council is comprised of Matthew Hoover, Keith Wenzel, Shawn Bueche, Chludil, Kim Hewitt, Larner and Powell.
