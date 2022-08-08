SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Despite a hearty late-afternoon downpour which turned sidewalks into babbling brooks and parking greens into mud-boggin’ fields, this year’s Shiawassee County Fair still kicked off with plenty of good feeling.
Opening with an 8 a.m. flag-raising ceremony and closing with a dose of twisted metal in the form of the TNT Bump ‘n’ Run races, there was more than enough fun to be had to offset a little precipitation.
Still, that’s not to say that the rain didn’t force any fairgrounds audibles.
A youth public speaking competition, scheduled for the relatively exposed “free show tent,” was forced to relocate to the front of the main exhibition building.
This kept competitors relatively dry, but, “because of the metal roof, it was so loud you couldn’t really hear the kids, building superintendent Karen Erwin explained.
Still, they tried their level best, and some turned in nice performances Erwin said.
One particularly colorful “presentation” reenacted a portion of Homer’s Odyssey, with a young Odysseus facing down a googly-eyed cyclops.
Dawn Reha, a member of the fair’s Board of Directors who doubles as a goat barn superintendent, said she was more than satisfied with their first day.
“We had an excellent first day — rain and all,” she said. “The crowds have been great … and our 4-H youth, our independents and our FFA kids are having a spectacular year.
Of course, Reha is always sunny-side up when it comes to the fair. It’s been a part of her life for a long time. She’s been an exhibitor for 51 years, a super for 20 and a director for 13.
One of her favorite things, she says, is “to watch the little kids that don’t have any animals but are here to support a brother and sister, just seeing how they’re into it. They’re making sure that they’re part of the team.
“It’s just great because I’m seeing the next generation of fairgoers and exhibitors that are going to keep the legacy of this fair going.”
Looking ahead at the fair week to come, Reha said that one thing she’s excited for is a new thrill show.
“We have a new act this year — it moves in on Tuesday — the High Flying Pages Thrill Show. It’s a trapeze act and they have a motorcycle inside the cage of death,” she said.
“I’m excited to see that and we definitely want plenty of people to come out and see that,” she said.
Starting Tuesday the Pages will perform twice per day at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
On the fair’s final day, they will perform at 11 a.m. in addition to 2 and 8.
