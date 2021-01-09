DURAND — A divided Durand City Council voted earlier this week to further examine the possibility of allowing city residents to own backyard chickens.
The council voted 4-3 Monday to seek additional guidance from the planning commission on a potential zoning ordinance amendment that would allow poultry in the city.
Ownership of backyard chickens is currently prohibited within the city’s ordinances, though Mayor Pro Tem Matt Schaefer explained Monday that he believes it’s an item worth revisiting. Council members Jeff Brands, Brian Boggs and Rich Folaron voted against advancing the discussion to the planning commission.
An amendment to the city’s ordinances and its zoning ordinance would be required to allow chickens in the city, according to City Attorney Matt McKone. The planning commission will discuss the issue at its next scheduled meeting, 7 p.m. Feb. 2. The meeting will be conducted remotely via Zoom. For information on how to access the meeting, visit durandmi.com.
“We live in a pretty low-income area and I’m really big on domestic food production and people being able to support themselves on their own land,” Schaefer said Monday. “Within reason, I think we should allow chickens … I don’t think anybody should be able to have a full-on farm on a city lot, but a few birds, no roosters, that kind of thing, I think should be allowed.”
Durand’s rules currently state: “No person shall keep or house any animal or domestic fowl within the city except dogs, cats, canaries or animals commonly classified as pets which are customarily kept or housed inside dwellings as household pets.” Additionally, residents are limited to having no more than “three adult cats and/or dogs or in any residence.”
The city’s zoning ordinance does not specifically address chickens, though currently there are no zoning districts within the city that allow for farming activity.
Schaefer explained Monday he knows of a few city residents who own backyard chickens, and noted a handful of other communities, including the village of Vernon, currently allow them.
“I think (the original ordinance prohibiting chickens) was probably written with good intentions,” Schaefer said, “but with this movement of self-sutstainiablity, people being able to make their own food, especially because we live in a low-income area, I think it’s something worth at least talking about.”
Council member Connie Cobley agreed to discussing the issue further, noting the educational benefits of raising chickens.
Council member Rich Folaron, meanwhile, expressed concerns over potential odor.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever smelled a chicken farm, (but) I don’t want that (odor) next door to me,” Folaron said. “How are you going to control that if it does happen?”
“There should be a reasonable limit (in place),” Schaefer responded. “With just a couple (of chickens allowed per residence), I don’t think you’d have too much of an issue and then additionally, there (would be) some reasonable regulations about smell and animal treatment.”
