FLINT — A judge ordered an injunction on COVID hazard pay distributed to Shiawassee County employees and officials Monday, effectively freezing the payments until the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meets in public and reconsiders the payments.
Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana ruled that the board had probably violated Michigan’s Open Meetings Act by not discussing the payments in a public hearing.
Attorney Philip Ellison, who filed the OMA suit on behalf of Shiawassee County resident Nichole Ruggiero, said after the hearing that the judge’s decision was only the first step, and he plans to bring more OMA actions against the county board.
“You can’t violate the process and transparency laws in our state without some sort of repercussion,” Ellison said after the hearing. “It’s not that they can’t fix their mistakes. It just puts a pause on everything right now until the county has a chance to actually conduct itself in an open and transparent manner. And I’m willing to bet that at the next meeting, whenever that is, there’s going to be some members of the public who have strong overall opinions about how that money should be spent, who it should be spent on. And that’s what the purpose of the OMA is.”
Ellison said the “mechanics” still need to be figured out, but believes county employees, not officials, should receive the funds after the board reconvenes to reconsider the funding.
Ruggiero said she hopes the funds are again approved, but only for frontline workers.
“I am very pleased with today’s injunction,” Ruggiero said. “Now let’s see if the board votes again, leaving out elected and contracted employees. The public commentary has been rather clear that they would like to see lower-paid staff receive a higher hazard pay amount, along with assisting local businesses. If they choose not to revote, and would rather be punitive toward the staff, the people won’t forget as easily as all of the other unethical dealings in Corunna.”
The next board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 12, but Latchana left open the possibility for the board to call a special meeting before that time.
Latchana did not indicate whether the injunction will affect county employees who received less than $5,000.
The flap over the “COVID hazard pay” commissioners and other officials received — significantly more than rank-and-file county employees received — has grabbed national and international headlines and ignited a firestorm of controversy over the past week.
County Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, first posted about the payments on Facebook Monday. She claimed the amount discussed were about $2040 on average for county employees, but was not aware commissioners and other officials would receive higher amounts. Board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, received $25,000, along with Sheriff Brian BeGole, Prosecutor Scott Koerner, and several others. Other officials received $12,500 or $5,000. Most employees received $1,000 before taxes were deducted.
Webster also testified at Monday’s hearing that after the board concluded its closed session that the public had left the meeting.
“I’m really glad the judge granted the injunction,” Webster said. “It protects the people of Shiawassee County, and they have a right to give input on how these dollars are distributed… He just said you’re not going to do anything with these funds until everybody has a chance to have input on this. I’m grateful as a commissioner on behalf of my voters to have that opportunity. I felt relief.”
Webster called the situation “ugly,” and said she still had not received a breakdown of what officials received, but supported the funds going to frontline workers.
“I have asked who got what and still have not received that from the county administration office,” Webster said. “Someone else got that who is not a commissioner and holds himself out as a reporter in our community. He got that information and posted it on his Facebook. So I ended up downloading that information, and that’s all I have about who actually got what.”
Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, initially defended the bonus payments, and accused Webster of “crying like a teenage girl.”
Root called the lawsuit “bizarre” Thursday, and claimed it was filed by a “delusional” individual.
However, they quickly backtracked after the storm of public criticism, and released a statement Friday that the funding had been “misunderstood,” and all elected officials would be voluntarily returning the funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.