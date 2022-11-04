SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — All seven of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners seats are up for grabs, but most of the fireworks occurred during the primary elections. On Nov. 8’s general election, only three of the seats see contested races.
Still, much has happened on the board since the last election cycle, adding fuel to the fire for the contested races. In July 2021, several members of the commission voted to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give themselves “hazard pay” bonuses, before the commissioners returned the money after they were ordered to do so by a Genesee County judge. Former Board Chairman Jeremy Root ultimately resigned his seat in the wake of the ARPA controversy and a sexting scandal earlier this year.
DISTRICT 1
Current Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-Owosso, is unopposed in the general election after triumphing against fellow Republican Brent Singer in the Aug. 2 primary election, with 858 votes to Singer’s 766.
Webster was elected to the board in 2018. She’s also served on the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education since her appointment in 2011.
Webster obtained a bachelor’s degree in legal assistance from Lake Superior State University in 1995 and a master’s degree in religion from Northwest Nazarene University in 2008. She’s been an ordained minister in Owosso for 23 years, serving Owosso First Church of the Nazarene for 13 and Owosso City Church of the Nazarene for 10.
District 1 covers Fairfield, Middlebury and Rush townships; two precincts in Owosso Township; and one precinct in the city of Owosso.
DISTRICT 2
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-Owosso, has no challenger in the general election and also ran unopposed in the primary. He received 762 votes in the primary.
Brodeur was elected to the board in the 2020 election cycle, and he’s previously served on the Owosso Public School Board of Education for eight years.
Brodeur holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Michigan-Flint. He is also an author, and he and his wife, Diane Carey, have collaborated to publish over 45 novels, with a handful on the New York Times’s bestsellers list. He’s also collaborated with Owosso author Dave Galanter to publish several Star Trek books.
District 2 covers four precincts in the city of Owosso.
DISTRICT 3
Incumbent Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-New Haven Township, has a straight shot to winning his seventh term on the commission with no Democratic challenger in the general election. He held off a stiff primary challenge from former Commissioner Mary Buginsky, triumphing by 59 votes in the county commission’s closest primary race.
Holzhausen has served as District 3’s commissioner since 2010. He previously served as drain commissioner for four years. Holzhausen, a 1960 graduate of Owosso High School, is retired from Holzhausen Excavating, which he owned for over 40 years.
District 3 covers Hazelton and New Haven townships; two precincts in Caledonia Township; one precinct in Venice Township; and the city of Corunna.
DISTRICT 4
With current commissioner and Vice Chairman Brandon Marks not running for re-election, there will be a new commissioner in this seat. The Republican candidate is Durand’s Bill Johnson, who defeated current Durand Mayor Kenneth McDonough in the primary, with 717 votes to McDonough’s 555. Johnson faces off against Gregory Remington, who ran unopposed in the primary and received 520 votes.
Johnson, 53, has been married for 27 years and has two children. His daughter Katie is attending veterinary school at Michigan State University and his son Jacob works at Dutch Hollow Golf Course, which Johnson co-owns.
Johnson is a 1987 graduate of Durand High School and attended college at Lansing Community College and Grand Valley State University.
Johnson, who is the owner of Michigan CNC Technology and has served on the Downtown Development Authority for eight years and the Durand Area Public Schools Board of Education for six years, said he looks to bring his business and leadership experience to the seat.
“As a community minded business owner, I would like to utilize my knowledge, experience, and business skills to assist this county. Considering the many challenges that are upon our community right now, along with many unknown ones the future holds, I would like to promote managed economic growth while properly maintaining public safety and law and order. Further, I would like to serve with openness and transparency to the public while restoring stability and civility to the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners,” he said.
Johnson said the most pressing issue facing the county is its budget and finances.
“This county has been left behind by our neighbors and as a result, we have not experienced the growth that other counties have. This has resulted in higher costs of doing business and that burden is born by each taxpayer. We need to do two important things to be on the right track. First, we must be continually mindful of how we are spending taxpayer resources to ensure that public services are provided. Second, we need to work together collaboratively to develop our local economy to grow our tax base. This will not only provide jobs, but also reduce the burden of each taxpayer in providing services that the county needs. It is a balancing act requiring sound fiscal judgement, but also a discerning eye toward the future,” he said.
Remington, 60, graduated from Swartz Creek High School and has been a Shiawassee County resident for 30 years. He attended an electrical apprenticeship program through the State of Michigan and received a journeyman’s license in 2000.
Remington said he served for several years as an organizer on a local union. In 2019, he was elected to the position of business manager/financial secretary where he represents 500 electricians working in Lapeer, Shiawassee and Genesee counties.
He said he would like to see more local workers employed.
“We currently have no worker-friendly commissioners on the board and I look to change that. Everyone seems to be okay with hiring contractors from Grand Rapids to build our projects. Those contractors import their workforce from wherever they are from, pay far less than the area standard for wages and take our local dollars home with them, thus doing nothing for our local economy,” he said.
Remington said he would look to make changes in the county if he were elected.
“If elected, some things would have to change such as the practice of using a third party to administer our building, electrical and plumbing inspections in the county. That’s just one thing I would like to work on. I would also stand up to Trump bull(expletive) the current board and Sheriff (Brian BeGole) embrace so dearly,” he said.
District 4 covers Vernon Township, a precinct in Venice Township and the city of Durand.
DISTRICT 5
Current Commissioner Brad Howard, R-Byron, squares off against Democrat Anthony Karhoff, D-Bancroft, in the general election. Howard was appointed to the board in February after Root’s resignation. He received 759 votes in the August primary and defeated Dane Deisler (694 votes) and Jeff Reed (298 votes). Karhoff ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and received 664 votes.
This race has seen some fireworks recently. Karhoff said some of his campaign signs have been stolen and defaced, and he claimed that his own yard had been “driven through and torn up, with signs run over,” per previous reporting. Howard said he or any of his associates “have definitely never touched any of his signs or removed them in any matter, shape or form.”
Howard is a 2006 graduate of Byron High School and has a wife and four kids, ages 2, 4, 6 and 8.
Howard received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Kettering University in 2010, and he’s been employed as a mechanical engineer since. He was the supervisor of Burns Township from 2017 to 2021, and he currently serves on the county Planning Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission since 2021.
Howard said the most pressing issues facing the county are its financial stability, responsible growth of businesses and administrative tasks such as replacing outgoing County Coordinator Brian Boggs and the county veterans’ facility renovation. He said he looks to bring previous government experience to the table to benefit the county.
“I’m the best candidate because I have some previous government experience and understand the intricacies of government and how to use that to maximize benefits to citizens,” he said. “I have some engineering and schooling backgrounds that will help me navigate financial and business-like parts of government. I think I’m a likeable, personable, level-headed individual that can make some rational decisions while not being influenced by feelings or emotions.”
Howard said he is endorsed by Right to Life of Michigan.
Karhoff, 38, has a mother and father who are both retired. His father worked for the county’s Department of Building and Grounds for over 28 years. He also has a sister and two nephews.
Karhoff was the Shiawassee Township supervisor for four years after winning election in 2012. He’s been employed with the Shiawassee and Vernon township fire departments for more than 15 years. He was elected to the Michigan State Fireman’s Association, where he served as president for three years.
He started his own lawn care business in 2019, “Rescue Me Lawn Care & Honey,” after retiring from Home Depot, where he worked in corporate logistics for 17 years.
Karhoff said the ARPA scandal “struck a nerve” for him and pushed him to run in 2022.
“I’ve been passionate about what happens as a taxpayer and the public service. We need to be more frugal on how we allocate funds from taxpaying citizens. Dealing with the county over the years, there has been extensive marauding around things,” he said. “We needed a representative elected by the people, for the people, and I stand firm on that. They need to represent everyone, not just one group. I’m not a yes man, going to do what’s right for everyone, not myself – that’s what public office is for. I’m a public servant. I serve the people.”
Karhoff said the most pressing short-term problems facing Shiawassee County include fixing its infrastructure; hiring a county coordinator to “do the job with clarity, professionalism and honesty”; the need for more transparency on the board, which he said he would fix by implementing a “digital footprint” with accessible records of funding and information presented to the board; and the need for better maintenance of county facilities and parks.
District 5 covers Antrim, Burns and Shiawassee townships; and two precincts in Caledonia Township.
DISTRICT 6
Incumbent Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-Bennington Township, faces off against Democrat Steven Perry in the county’s sixth district. Perry ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and received 604 votes. Garber received 537 votes and defeated Michael White (412 votes) and Lisa Biskupski-Pangborn (344 votes) in the Republican primary.
Perry, 42, has been married for 17 years and he and his wife Rebecca have three children, ages 12, 10 and 7. He resides in Bennington Township.
Perry graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor of science in 2004.
A physiology major, he was hired into an electronics company in the auto industry in Livonia, before serving on the Lansing Board of Water and Light as a chemist for 19 years.
Perry said he’s never ran for elected office before, but he has dealt with a lot of government agencies through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for the last 15 years, where he oversaw contract negotiations in health care, retirement and legal arbitration.
“I’m the best person for the seat because I feel like my goals are solid and I have the capability to obtain the things that I’m setting out to do. The way I want to set out isn’t going to divide anything; it’s going to be positive and I feel like I’m going to be received well by voters and other commissioners. I’ll do it with a level of professionalism that fills in some of the gaps that have been missing in the past few years,” he said.
Garber was elected to the board in 2018. She previously served as the treasurer for Bennington Township and has worked in the accounting profession for more than 25 years, according to previous reporting. She came under public scrutiny for her role in the ARPA funds scandal, which resulted in an unsuccessful attempt to recall her. Garber was also a defendant in a lawsuit filed by an Owosso woman against several commissioners related to the ARPA scandal, which was mostly settled in court in September.
Multiple attempts to reach Garber for comment were unreturned. She previously told The Argus-Press after a September board meeting that she was “deciding” whether she would respond to request for comment for this election preview.
When asked why he was running, Perry briefly cited the ARPA scandal and said he is looking to bring change to the board.
“I’m running because I feel like there’s an opportunity for change, especially in our county. I feel like there’s been a lot of turmoil within our county and not to sling water or point fingers, but people are ready for turmoil to stop. There was turmoil with COVID relief (ARPA) money, amongst the commissioners themselves where they have been divided and decisive. I think that we could come together as a team, support each other as commissioners even through our differences and put out a good product for taxpayers of the county,” he said.
District 6 covers Bennington and Sciota townships, a precinct in Owosso Township, one precinct in the city of Owosso and the city of Laingsburg.
DISTRICT 7
The county’s seventh district will see new blood after Thomas Emery, R-Perry, defeated fellow Perry Republican and incumbent John Plowman in the Aug. 2 primary. Emery, who received 901 votes to Plowman’s 524, has a clear path to winning his first elected position.
After graduating from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1965, Emery served in the Army Reserve for the Livonia 70th Infantry Division.
He is a retired colonel in the Army. He then worked for the state of Michigan as an employment counselor in Detroit for three years, before taking a position with General Motors as a labor relations representative in 1969.
Emery graduated from Wayne State University Law School in 1972, before working as an assistant attorney general for the state of Michigan from 1973 to 1997, where he primarily dealt with environmental law.
District 7 covers Perry and Woodhull townships and the city of Perry.
