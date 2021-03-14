OWOSSO — It began in 1996 and Friends of the Shiawassee River — a non-profit group of individuals dedicated to maintaining and improving the health of the river as well as sharing, appreciating and enjoying it — is celebrating its 25th year of existence.
Lorraine Austin, executive director of Friends of the Shiawassee River, said the celebration will go on all year.
“Pretty much all of the events we do this year we are goingto be publicizing that it is our 25th year,” Austin said.
LABOR DAY WALK
The biggest news that came out last week was that Friends of the Shiawassee River will take over organizing the Owosso-Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk.
“It’s been organized by Donna Kerridge, the wife of the Corunna mayor (Charles Kerridge) for lots and lots of years,” Austin said. “She had a team that helped her do that but she wanted to step away from that and focus on other things. So the “Friends,” is going to take that over this year and we’re really excited about that.”
Last year’s 17th annual Owosso-Corunna Bridge Walk, 3 1/2 mile walk from Curwood Castle Park’s Heritage Foot Bridge to McCurdy Park via the river trail, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Austin said Kerridge will help with the transition process of organizing that event.
“It’s exciting for us because the whole walk is along the river so that’s really nice for people to be able to enjoy the river one more way,” Austin said.
RIVER CLEANUP
Austin said the group has more than 200 paying members but also has benefitted from hundreds of volunteers, many of whom take part in helping with the annual Friends of the Shiawassee River’s annual river clean-up. This year’s river clean-up is set for July 24-31.
“Whatever way people can give to our organziation we value their time or their talent or their treasure,” Austin said. “We call it the three T’s. So many people help volunteer with our group — for events like the river clean-up that we have every year.”
Last year the clean-up took part over several days instead of just one to help keep people spread out and safe with the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“We spread it out over a course of a week and the people can clean where they want to, when they want and with what group they want to,” Austin said. “Anybody who does participate will get a T-shirt. They can send us pictures we can post them on Facebook with their smiling faces and what they pulled out of the river.”
Last year, people from as far away as Holly participated in the clean-up, she said.
EARLY BEGINNINGS
In 1996, Friends of the Shiawassee River was formed by individuals wanting to continue the work of Owosso’s Jim Miner, who had organized river clean-up events.
Thomas Cook, a current board member of “Friends,” and former president, has been with the group since it began. The Owosso resident started helping with river clean-ups when he was in high school.
“I grew up in Owosso and when I was in high school, I helped Jim Miner with several river clean-ups. The guy the Jim Miner Trail is named after,” Cook said. “There are several other ones who have been involved for a long time and continue to be involved — Gary Burk and Phil Hathaway as well.”
Cook said he went away to college and moved out of state for a while but in 1994 Cook moved back to Owosso and inquired about the river clean-up activities. By that time he found out that Miner had passed away. Cook said he remembers attending a community-wide planning exercise.
“Two of the things that came out of that was — there was no hotel in downtown Owosso at that time and we need to get a hotel built in downtown Owosso. And the other thing that came out of it was that we need to do more to take care of the river.”
That’s how Friends of the Shiawassee River basically started, Cook said, as many people who attended those planning meetings decided to form the group.
“Several of us, Gary Burk, his dad Bill Burk, my dad Bruce Cook, Dave Vaughn, Phil Hathaway, and a number of others were there. We had a couple of meetings and we said we should do something to get the friends of the river going.”
In the summer of 1996, the first Friends of the Shiawassee River clean-up took place.
“For one of the first ones, we had a pretty big dumpster and separated, alongside, were more than 200 tires pulled out of the river,” Burk said.
Burk — who has also served as president in the past and is now currently a board member — said he remembered back in years past, before the group was formed, there were clean-up events.
“Owosso had a River Daze celebration involving Curwood and we also tried to do some river clean-ups and we had some good support from some of the service clubs,” Burk said. “Prior to that time, Jim Miner was really a proponent and developed that walkway between Owosso and Corunna, along the river.”
Added Burk, “I wasn’t originally from Owosso but it was my dad’s hometown and my grandparents did the Riverbend (Drive subdivision) and I’m kind of a third generation. I live in a house here on the river. It’s north of Owosso off M-52 and south of the Juddville Road bridge.”
Burk attended the University of Michigan and earned a master’s degree in water resources engineering.
“My career with the city involved the water and wasterwater utilities and the river just kind of fit right in with that,” Burk said. “We had some other key people including Tom Cook … He was better at getting people together and organizing. I had more of a technical background. And actually my father had retired and was living in a house on Riverbend and he was one of the original board members along with Tom’s father, Bruce Cook.”
SOME ACHIEVEMENTS
Burk was asked about achievements the group has had over the past 25 years.
“Actually we have quite a list and it’s growing,” Burk said. “The appreciation of the river is growing and we’re getting more support. We started out as an all-volunteer endeavor which is kind of hard to sustain but we had a core group and people in the community appreciate our effort and would turn out for clean-ups.”
An expansion of the river clean-up and less debris in the river have been some of the big achievements.
“In terms of debris removal and things like that, we kind of started out right from the mid-county area and now we’ve expanded out and had participation in Chesaning and Vernon and other stretches of the river that we’ve done some clean up work on,” Burk said.
Tree planting projects, particularly in the area of the airport along Miner walkway, have also been done and a perception of the health of the river has also improved, he said.
“We’ve advocated for the river and tried to change a perception that people had from when it had been more abused — before we had improved waste water treatment in communities along the river,” Burk said.
People will find an improved experience in canoeing and kayaking on the river.
“A lot of that goes to Phil Hathaway and Ron Baker, in establishing a significant number of improved canoe/kayak launches along the river,” Burk said.
The Shiawassee River has also been approved as a National Water Trail, that designation coming from the U.S. National Park Service.
And Friends of the Shiawassee River also oversaw the removal of the Shiatown Dam.
SHI-TRI EVENT
The Fitness Coliseum and the Friends of the Shiawassee River will be holding the first ever Shiawassee Triathlon on Sunday, May 23. All 150 spots for participants have already been filled but volunteers are still needed to help the event run smoothly.
“We’re taking volunteers right now, working anywhere from helping people with kayaks, checking people in, watching corners and helping us set up,” said Brianna Carroll, owner of Fitness Coliseum and event organizer. “So if anyone wants to be part of the event and wasn’t able to sign up and participate, we would love to have them come and volunteer.”
The Shi-Tri is a run/paddle/bike triathlon to promote community fitness and support The Friends of the Shiawassee River. It will begin with a 3.3 mile run/walk, then a 3.5 mile paddle and finally a nine-mile bike loop.
“They run from what is going to be the new Fitness Colisum building, right on the corner of Water and Washington Street,” Carroll said. “They’ll run from there down to the river trail to McCurdy Park. They will get in their kayaks or paddle boards, canoes, whatever they have, and paddle back to right behind the TFC Bank/J.C. Penney area. Then they’ll get out of the river, grab their bikes from that parking lot where we will have them all set up and bike to the south of town on a nine-mile out and back bike path. Then they’ll finish right in the parking lot of Fitness Colisum where they started.”
