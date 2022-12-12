OWOSSO — For $50, you will soon be able to play bucket list PGA Tour courses, including Pebble Beach Golf Links and Torrey Pines South Course, rain or shine — here in Owosso.
Husband and wife Christopher Ross and Stephanie Ross are bringing Back2theTee, a golf simulation business, to the confines of what was previously J.C. Penney, which closed in 2020.
The pair will be co-owners of a business that will eventually house several multi-sport simulators with over 10 sports, with golf being the main sport. The simulators will be purchased from Full Swing Golf Inc., and are in partnership with the PGA Tour and endorsed by 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods. The simulators will also have baseball home run derby games, lacrosse activities and dodgeball games.
Christopher Ross said availability of the simulators will be determined using a pre-booking system, and the cost of using a simulator will be $50 per hour, which is about the time he estimates a round of 18 holes of golf taking. Golfers will hit balls off a mat inside of a hitting area that will include real-time radar to track individual statistics. Golfers will need to provide their own clubs, but golf balls will be provided as part of the $50 per hour charge.
The business will also have a separate hitting area, putting green, pro shop with personalized fitting services and a bar. Christopher Ross said the “miracle date” for Back2theTee’s opening is early January, but Woodworth Commercial is still doing construction. Stephanie Ross said there’s quite a bit of work remaining, including the installation of a sink, hitting bay, putting green and tabletops for the bar, along with the acquisition of the simulators themselves. Christopher Ross said the business will start with one simulator and look to add more.
Christopher Ross, a former professional golfer and Stephanie Ross, a former collegiate and Owosso High School golfer, want to give back to the game they love by bringing more golfing opportunities for the Owosso area. Christopher Ross said that he wants young kids to get involved in the game before high school, and couple that with few opportunities for golf in Shiawassee County and the nearest golf simulator business being in Okemos, he saw an opportunity.
“Golf is our passion and we’re trying to give back,” Christopher Ross said. “We want to make it a point to bring people together and build camaraderie that we always love from days we spend with people golfing.” Christopher Ross said the couple want to launch simulation golf leagues with Back2theTee, including men’s, women’s and couples’ leagues.
“We want to bring the culture of golf, and we want it to be more accessible to everyone and for people to look at golf differently than just old guys at the country club. We want to bring that fresh perspective of golf and its culture has great integrity and values that we want to portray it and let people see the parts we like. The challenges of life and golf are so similar,” Stephanie Ross said.
Christopher Ross turned pro in 2009 after playing golf in his youth in Ontario, Canada, and then playing college ball for four years at Eastern Michigan University, where he met his wife Stephanie. After playing professional golf in Florida, he played for 4 years on the PGA Tour Canada and had status on what was then called the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) in 2016. He was a Monday qualifier for two Canadian Opens, a regular PGA Tour event typically held in June.
For Christopher Ross, who has four children ages 11, 4, 2 and 11 months with Stephanie Ross, this isn’t his first experience seeking to get youngsters into the game. He partnered with the Shiawassee Family YMCA to start a junior golf program in 2020. He said interest has since grown in the program, which has over 25 kids actively participating, including the family’s 11-year-old daughter Samantha, who he said is already a “very good golfer.”
Stephanie Ross has had a decorated golf career of her own, breaking many records at OHS and becoming the first OHS female golfer in the school’s athletic hall of fame, per Christopher Ross. She then went to play college golf at EMU, where she met her eventual husband.
