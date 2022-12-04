DURAND/VERNON TWP. — A wooden railroad trestle bridge more than a century old burned to the ground Saturday morning under mysterious circumstances.
The fire that destroyed the Newberry Road Bridge is believed to have started some time after 3 a.m. Saturday. The first calls to fire personnel reportedly went out around 5:30 a.m.
The fire’s cause is unknown.
According to records kept by the Durand Union Station Museum, the bridge was built around 1890 and was in continuous use beginning in 1911.
Vernon Township Fire Chief Dan Bannister did not respond to phone messages, and an e-mail to Shiawassee County Undersheriff Cory Carson went unanswered.
The bridge, whose construction was described as an unusual combination of steel girders and wood, lay in ruins late Saturday morning on the train tracks below.
In addition to freight traffic, the tracks also carry Amtrak passengers twice daily betwewen Port Huron and Chicago. According to the AmtrakAlerts Twitter page, Train 365 westbound — which would leave Durand at 8:08 a.m. daily en route to Chicago — instead ended in Lapeer. Affected pasasengers, the rail service said, were given alternate transportation to their intended destinations.
Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to call the sheriff department’s anonymous tip line at (989) 720-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.