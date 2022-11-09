SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — If voters were expecting major changes on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners for the next two years, Tuesday’s general election served them a cold dose of reality — no incumbents went down.
The commission made local and national headlines in July 2021, when several members of the commission voted to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give themselves “hazard pay” bonuses. The commissioners eventually returned the money after they were ordered to do so by a Genesee County judge. Former Board Chairman Jeremy Root ultimately resigned his seat in the wake of the ARPA controversy and a sexting scandal earlier this year.
The most impactful result regarding the commission happened in August’s primary, when incumbent John Plowman was trounced by Thomas Emery, R-Perry, in the county’s seventh district. There was guaranteed to be new blood in District 4, where current Commissioner Brandon Marks didn’t seek re-election. The other five seats, however, remain unchanged.
DISTRICT 6
Current Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-Bennington Township, will remain on the board after defeating Democrat Steven Perry, with 2,389 votes to Perry’s 1,868.
Garber was elected to the board in 2018. She previously served as the treasurer for Bennington Township and has worked in the accounting profession for more than 25 years, according to previous reporting. She came under public scrutiny for her role in the ARPA funds scandal, which resulted in an unsuccessful attempt to recall her. Garber was also a defendant in a lawsuit filed by an Owosso woman against several commissioners related to the ARPA scandal, which was mostly settled in court in September.
District 6 covers Bennington and Sciota townships, a precinct in Owosso Township, one precinct in the city of Owosso and the city of Laingsburg.
DISTRICT 5
Incumbent Brad Howard, R-Byron, has won his first full term on the board, after triumphing over Democrat Anthony Karhoff, 3,198 votes to 1,835. Howard was appointed to the board in February to fill the seat vacated by Root.
Howard is a 2006 graduate of Byron High School and has a wife and four kids, ages 2, 4, 6 and 8.
Howard received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Kettering University in 2010, and he’s been employed as a mechanical engineer since. He was the supervisor of Burns Township from 2017 to 2021, and he currently serves on the county Planning Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission since 2021.
District 5 covers Antrim, Burns and Shiawassee townships; and two precincts in Caledonia Township.
DISTRICT 4
Durand Republican Bill Johnson will be the next commissioner in the county’s fourth district, after defeating Democrat Gregory Remington with 2,582 votes to Remington’s 1,579.
Johnson, 53, has been married for 27 years and has two children. His daughter Katie is attending veterinary school at Michigan State University and his son Jacob works at Dutch Hollow Golf Course, which Johnson co-owns.
Johnson is a 1987 graduate of Durand High School and attended college at Lansing Community College and Grand Valley State University.
Johnson is the owner of Michigan CNC Technology and has served on the Downtown Development Authority for eight years and the Durand Area Public Schools Board of Education for six years.
District 4 covers Vernon Township, a precinct in Venice Township and the city of Durand.
DISTRICT 7
Emery ran unopposed in the general election after pummeling Plowman in the August primary, and won his first term on the county commission after receiving 3,416 votes.
After graduating from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1965, Emery served in the Army Reserve for the Livonia 70th Infantry Division.
He is a retired colonel in the Army. He then worked for the state of Michigan as an employment counselor in Detroit for three years, before taking a position with General Motors as a labor relations representative in 1969.
Emery graduated from Wayne State University Law School in 1972, before working as an assistant attorney general for the state of Michigan from 1973 to 1997, where he primarily dealt with environmental law.
District 7 covers Perry and Woodhull townships and the city of Perry.
DISTRICTS 1, 2 and 3
Incumbent Commissioners Marlene Webster, Greg Brodeur and Gary Holzhausen will remain on the commission after running unopposed in the general election. They represent the county’s first, second and third districts respectively.
