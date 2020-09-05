Flying into fun

CHESANING — Chesaning Sportplane Association members have hosted an annual fly-in in July for many years, but this summer the COVID-19 outbreak tossed some birds in the propellers.
With local pilots still clamoring for an event, the Association is presenting Airport Fun Fest Fly-In/Drive-In, set for the weekend of Sept. 12-13 at the Howard Nixon Memorial Airport. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
“Because of the virus, we couldn’t do it in July but we decided instead of canceling we’d postpone it. Pilots told our members they wanted to fly in, they wanted something,” Association President John Karlik said. “We want people from the community to come out and hopefully enjoy themselves.”
“We really need some fun this year,” echoed Association Secretary Julie Morford. “A lot of people are flying in, and a lot of people are driving in.”
Airport Fun Fest will feature fly-ins, air displays, a car show, an RV display, clown face-painting, World War II dog tag-making and food vendors.
But, unlike the Dawn Patrol Fly-In and Pancake Breakfasts of years past, thanks to the coronavirus a couple of events can’t take place at the Airport Fun Fest: free plane rides and a pancake breakfast.
The Association’s Dawn Patrol counterparts in Flushing, who have a top-notch grill and usually make the pancakes, expressed concerns about the virus, as did the pilots who typically give the free rides.
Association members asked themselves what other fun events they could present to take their place, Karlik said. First up is the Chesaning Car Show, which normally runs on the same weekend as the Dawn Patrol in July. The antique and classic car show will take place all day Saturday at Airport Fun Fest.
Second, instead of a pancake breakfast two food trucks will serve up goodies on both days: Old Dad’s BBQ and Tamale Rose (Mexican food). Rosie’s Kettle Corn will also be popping corn. On Sunday morning, vendors will gear their menus toward breakfast, Karlik said.
But nobody’s forgotten that the stars of the fly-in are airplanes.
“We really enjoy seeing all the different planes flying in — the average person doesn’t know the makes and models,” Morford said.
At about 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, anybody who flies a plane in can participate in a contest. Pilots will attempt to hit a chalk target on the ground with tennis balls dropped from planes. Winners receive gift certificates.
Chesaning Radio Control will display and demonstrate radio-controlled airplanes on Saturday and both days.
Spectators can get up close and personal with a display of full-sized airplanes Sunday.
Throughout the weekend, the Tin Can Tourists from southeast Michigan will display their unique RVs, as they did at last year’s Dawn Patrol. The Tourists often renovate old RVs with a theme in mind, Karlik said. One vehicle has been redone to look like a train caboose.
A couple of events, as of Tuesday, were still “maybes,” including local emergency personnel displaying vehicles and the Michigan National Guard group in Corunna displaying military vehicles, Karlik said.
Board members and other volunteers from the 40-member Association are coordinating, setting up and cleaning up Airport Fun Fest. The Association strives to share its love of airplanes with the community, including young people, in whom they hope to spark an interest in flying, Karlik said.
“Pilots are a rarity,” Karlik said. “They’re in big need at the airlines,” or will be when the viral outbreak is over.
Howard Nixon Airport is located at 204 S. Fourth St. Those who fly in should know there is no fuel available on the site. Pilots are urged to use caution as both of the airport’s runways will be in use.
Posted signs will request social distancing and wearing a face mask when required, Karlik said.
For details, call (989) 513-4155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.