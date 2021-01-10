OWOSSO — The city has adopted a new rule mandating the replacement of lead and galvanized metal water service pipes extending to local properties over the next 20 years, at no charge to residents.
In addition, city officials have passed new ordinance language to reflect the high-tech water meters recently installed at properties throughout Owosso.
Owosso City Council members approved both moves during a virtual meeting Monday.
City Manager Nathan Henne said the service pipe program, mandated by the state through revised lead and copper rules, “reflects the new reality” that the city will no longer split the cost of service line replacement with residents, but cover the whole cost.
“Now we will pay half again as much, on the city side, to address this,” Henne said.
Revised lead and copper rules under the Michigan Department of Energy, municipalities throughout the state are required to replace private and public property water service lines that are made of lead or galvanized metal, which have been shown to contaminate drinking water.
Starting this month, Owosso will replace 5 to 7 percent of the defective water service lines each year over the next 20 years at no expense to the property owner.
About 200 city addresses will be targeted for replacement this year, representing about 5 percent of suspected non-compliant locations. Officials will use a competitive bidding process to award contract jobs to perform the work.
Once a private property water service line is replaced, the city will warranty it for one year. After that, the property owner will have full responsibility for maintenance and replacement of the lines.
In addition, residents’ new electronic water meters — installed between June 2017 through October 2019 — are so different from the old analog models that council members revised the city’s water use ordinance to reflect the change.
The revision acknowledges the new meters don’t need as much maintenance as the analogs, and require a different method of maintenance.
