High school football became the latest victim of the COVID-19 outbreak, as the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday that the sport has been moved to a spring schedule.
“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a press release. “But while continuing to connect with the Governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the Council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall. “No one is willing to take the risk of COVID being passed on because of a high-risk sport. Decisions have to be made on our other sports as well, but none of those carry the same close, consistent, and face-to-face contact as football.”
Before the announcement, area players and coaches said they were hopeful they would be allowed to play this fall.
“I definitely think the majority of the team, including myself, wants to play,” Corunna senior Scout Jones said. “We all just want to play.”
That seemed to be the overall sentiment around Shiawassee County prior to the MHSAA decision, as Michigan high school teams across the state completed the first week of practices — with several new protocols in place.
Coaches wore masks as they shouted directions. Players were encouraged to social distance when possible. Sanitizer was a valuable commodity.
Corunna coach Kyle Robinson said the way the team was forced to change its offseason program may actually end up being a benefit. After the MHSAA decision, his players will have plenty more time before spring to improve.
“We’re big into speed development here at Corunna, so that’s been a constant,” Robinson said at Tuesday’s practice. “All of the strength training that we did … we brought weights out from the weight room and did a lot of movements that were easy to do with large groups. Tons of explosive movements and lot of sprinting, very high-intensity with low volumes.
“It’s made me as a coach re-evaluate what summer can look like, keeping kids actually potentially more fresh than we already were for the next day.”
Traditionally, Thursday would have been the first day of practice in full pads. However, the Michigan High School Athletic Association pushed that back to the second week of practice this year, so players at New Lothrop, for instance, were still wearing just their helmets as they ran through drills under the watchful eye of head coach Clint Galvas.
“Our motto this whole offseason here has been ‘Adapt and Overcome.’ Obviously it’s kind of a fitting motto with everything going on,” Galvas said prior to the MHSAA decision on Friday. “God willing, we’ll have an opportunity to play on Friday nights. We’re preparing and planning playing Aug. 27; until anyone tells us different, we’ll be ready to roll.”
MHSAA said Friday in its decision that other fall sports will proceed as scheduled.
“I think they’ve done a terrific job with leading this,” Owosso coach Devin Pringle said. “They’ve managed it as well as it can possibly be managed. They’ve given us an opportunity and that’s all that I think the kids an us are asking for, is give us an opportunity to show that even under the circumstances that the kids can still do this.”
COVID-19 continues to linger in Michigan; the state reported 1,121 cases Thursday, its highest number since May 14. After a lull from late May to mid-June, cases have begun to increase again, putting the state’s economic reopening on pause in some areas.
A number of high school football teams in the state have been hit with quarantines and practice cancellations this summer because players or coaches became ill. Howell Schools is the latest, after a probable exposure this week.
The Lansing School District last week became the first high school domino to fall, announcing Aug. 7 it was canceling its fall sports schedule. That decision cost Owosso its season opener against Lansing Eastern Aug. 28.
Owosso had then been scheduled to open their season Sept. 4 against Charlotte.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten and Pac-12 college conferences followed suit, canceling fall sports. The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, comprised mostly of Division II schools in Michigan, canceled its fall schedule Wednesday.
The NCAA announced on Thursday there would be no fall championships this year.
“I think it needs to be factored in,” Pringle said of the decision by college leagues to cancel seasons. “There’s similarities to that, but there’s also a lot of differences. We tend to be more localized in our travel and the things that we’re doing. I think that’s different even from Ann Arbor to East Lansing, or East Lansing to Columbus.”
Players and coaches interviewed this week were all adamant football can be played this fall at the high school level. There was also a common attitude of just wanting a decision to be made — one way or another. But for now, the season is on hold.
Owosso senior Branix Pakosz said this week that players would have liked to know “beforehand so we’re not all just (practicing) hard and then on the 20th they just cancel it all.”
The MHSAA has put protocols in place that allow for the fall season to be suspended if the COVID-19 situation deems it necessary.
In a July press release, the organizing body said fall and spring seasons could potentially extend into July 2021.
That would present a whole new slew of challenges. Robinson said teams would have to coordinate with winter coaches to allow for multi-sport opportunities.
“I want to play this fall, but if the safest thing to do is to wait and play in early spring, then we’re going to turn it into a positive and get ready for that, and also get ready for winter sports as well,” he said.
