CORUNNA — A Durand man pleaded guilty Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court to attempting to meet a teenage boy for sex, and now faces a potential prison sentence.
Michael Heath, 35, was arrested in May 2021 after being caught at the Quality Inn in Durand, where he was meeting what he thought was a boy under the age of 16. Instead, Heath was met by police, who were conducting an undercover sex sting operation.
At Thursday’s hearing, Heath admitted to Judge Matthew Stewart that he was using a dating app, and agreed to meet up with the non-existent victim for a sexual encounter.
“I had talked to someone over the internet,” Heath said. “We had talked about meeting up to do sexual activities. He stated that he was under the age of 16. I agreed to meet up and met him at the Durand hotel. I got arrested, and I told the officers, was honest with them about the situation. I guess that’s about it.”
Heath was charged with child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes. However, as part of a plea agreement with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, the computer and accosting charges were dismissed.
Court records indicate he was arraigned before former Shiawassee County Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty. Heath posted a $25,000 cash/surety bond June 7, 2021, and had been free before Thursday’s plea hearing.
Stewart revoked Heath’s bond until sentencing, which is slated for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19.
Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper estimated sentencing guidelines at 15 to 25 months. Heath will also be required to register as a sex offender and provide the court with a DNA sample.
