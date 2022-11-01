OWOSSO — Jill Davis had avoided the 13th floor all season, but it finally came calling on Monday’s season eight finale of “Halloween Baking Championship.”
Davis, who owns Drizzle Cakes and Bakes in Owosso, nearly took home the grand prize on the Food Network show, but the $25,000 first place prize and spot in the Food Network magazine went to contestant Blayre Wright. Wright is a bakery owner from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Despite not being crowned season eight’s champion, Davis wrote in a post on Drizzle Cakes and Bakes’ Facebook page that the experience was ‘mind-blowing.’
“No matter what happens next week, I will always be able to use that phrase. Food. Network. Finalist.
“Standing next to these three was such a mind-blowing moment. I had plenty of moments of self doubt in my weeks in this Hotel, as well as moments where I surprised myself with what I could do. We were all pushed to the limit, and we aren’t done yet, people. No matter who takes it, I have nothing but respect and adoration for every chef that stepped into that kitchen,” she wrote.
All four contestants remained alive after “The Thriller,” even though host John Henson had previously told the contestants one would be sent to the Henson Hotel’s 13th floor after the first of two challenges. The contestants had to make grazing boards with two types of cheesy treats — one savory and one sweet — that Henson explained that were for a newly-wed couple, but the couple never got to enjoy them after they were found poisoned in the Henson Hotel.
Celebrity judges Zac Young, Carla Hall and Stephanie Boswell didn’t send one of the contestants packing after all four fared well in the challenge. Davis selected goat cheese for “The Thriller” made a tomato basil goat cheese scone for the savory bite and a fried donut hole paczki for the sweet bite, which she said was a nod to Michigan’s Paczki Day. Davis received positive feedback on the tastiness of both snacks.
“Girl, this scone is so good. The goat cheese in here, the layers — I mean, this is amazing!” Hall said.
“You should sell these (the scones) at home, frozen and baked at home,” Young said.
“The dough of this paczki is that perfect, almost ‘briochey’ kind of quality. This is so great,” Boswell said.
The championship-deciding “The Killer” challenge involved the same story involving the would-be wedding, and the contestants had to “resurrect” the couple by baking them a Halloween-themed black wedding cake in five hours. While the contestants could use any flavors they wanted, they selected an envelope with the themes for their cake — Gothic Halloween, antique Halloween, masquerade ball Halloween and Roaring Twenties Halloween. Davis selected Roaring Twenties Halloween.
Davis said she wanted to give a “Gatsby” vibe, and she decorated her cake with a fringe on the back side, feathers, pearls, a draped bow; and a bow tie and headband cake toppers for the top of the cake. She made a dark chocolate espresso and purple vanilla bean cake with raspberry syrup, cassata cream and a cinnamon corn flake crunch. The majority of the judges’ feedback was complimentary.
“I love that you went deco and your like, base feathers are perfect. You totally get Roaring Twenties,” Young said. “I would’ve coated more with a little cocoa butter or white chocolate, insulated it a little bit. But the texture of your filling, this mousse meets icing cream situation, was absolutely perfect and so luscious.”
“That kind of burnished work that you got with that gold leaf around the center tier, I think that’s phenomenal,” Boswell said. “This chocolate cake, I’m stealing from you.”
“I really like the movement of the fringe, but it looks gray more so than black,” Hall said. “I think the cinnamon crunch was not a crunch but a chew.”
