CORUNNA — Do ugly sweaters and bright lights make for better music?
To find out for sure, plan to be in downtown Lansing at 6 p.m. sharp tonight for the annual Silver Bells in the City’s Light Parade.
The Corunna High School Marching Band is one of only nine high school bands in the parade and the only one from Shiawassee County. The Cavaliers — all 92 strong of them — are likely to be the next-to-last ensemble in the parade, just ahead of Santa Claus himself.
That’s a spot of honor reserved for the winner of Best Illuminated Band, an award Corunna has captured at least twice in the last five years.
Director Craig Luft said the Cavaliers have marched in the Silver Bells parade for around 15 years, including five years prior to when the Owosso grad started at Corunna.
The band will play “Santa’s Parade,” a medley of familiar Christmas tunes.
A possible secret to the Cavaliers’ success? Wrapping their instruments in bright lights, and instead of wearing their uniforms, the most festive of ugly Christmas sweaters.
The lights have to be battery-operated, Luft said, and everyone is wearing at least one strand. The lights are often just white, but some are sporting novelty strands with candy canes or snowflakes.
No one misses their uniforms, even though the wool and polyester blend would undoubtedly keep the marchers warm in weather conditions that have ranged from the low 20s and snow to near 50 and torrential rain.
“I’ve had way more fun with ugly Christmas sweaters,” Luft said. One memorable sweater had the image of an oboe on the front, with the slogan “Let it Snow-Boe”.
Senior drum major Kaylee Siddens said everyone in the band enjoys the atmosphere at Silver Bells. “It’s nice. Everyone is happy to be there,” she said.
Band members have a lot of fun with their Christmas sweaters, and hers is no exception. Her Christmas sweater is definitely one of a kind, made by sewing ornaments, garland and other decorations onto a red thrift-store find.
Weather extremes can definitely affect the music, incidentally. For example, Luft said valves can freeze and condensation can shut an instrument. One solution marchers have used is taping disposable hand warmers to a trumpet, let’s say, to keep the valves open.
There won’t be much time after school today to get ready for the parade. The band will load its equipment by 4 p.m. and be on the road to Lansing shortly thereafter. It’s important to arrive at least an hour before the parade’s 6 p.m. start, as roads into the downtown get closed down.
“We’ll try to stay on the bus until the last possible (moment),” Luft said.
The parade route is slightly more than one mile, or six one-way blocks. Starting on Hillsdale Street, marchers turn on Washington, then Ottawa and then to Capitol. After they’re done, it’s pack up and head home.
Along the way, they’ll hear cheers and encouragement from the crowds watching the parade, and they’ll get more later from friends and family members who couldn’t make it in person but watched a live broadcast.
“It gives us something to be proud of,” Luft said.
