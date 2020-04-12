SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee County Health Department has announced the county’s first death from the coronavirus.
At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the health department issued a press release saying the coronavirus victim died earlier in the day. He was in his 30s with underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized.
No other information about the death was available for release, health officials said Saturday.
“I regret to report that Shiawassee County has suffered its first death,” Health Officer Larry Johnson said in the news statement. “I know that many county residents are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones and our state.
“My deepest condolences go out to the family that has been impacted. This death reminds us to do all that we can do to stay home and practice social distancing to protect our community.”
The number of confirmed cases in Shiawassee County jumped Saturday to 54, up from 36 confirmed cases on Friday. The virus has infected 22 males and 33 females ranging in age from 15 to 86. Eleven people have recovered.
Confirmed cases are located in the following zip codes: 48414, 48418, 48429, 48436, 48460, 48817, 48848, 48857, 48866, 48867 and 49972.
Through Saturday, 701 tests had been performed in Shiawassee County with 644 negative results.
In addition, Pleasant View nursing home in Caledonia Township and the health department jointly issued a news release Saturday saying that an earlier report that one Pleasant View employee had tested positive for coronavirus was incorrect.
“Notification was received today from Memorial Healthcare that this positive report was an error,” the release stated. “This employee is not positive for COVID-19.”
The number of confirmed cases in Michigan was 23,993 with 1,392 deaths Saturday.
A local hotline is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (989) 743-2460 to answer health questions or concerns related to COVID-19 or to help community residents with basic needs.
For the latest information about the county health department’s coronavirus response, visit health.shiawassee.net or follow the Shiawassee County Health Department on Facebook. For more COVID-19 related information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus or michigan.gov/coronavirus.
