BYRON — Throughout her three-plus decades in public education, Tricia Murphy-Alderman has served in a variety of capacities, from teaching high school mathematics to leading Byron Area Schools as superintendent.
In December, Murphy-Alderman will take on a new challenge: retirement.
The longtime Byron superintendent formally announced her upcoming departure in July, though in reality, discussions began much earlier, she said.
“To tell you the truth, I started this conversation with our board of education last December (in 2019),” Murphy-Alderman said Friday. “Our original plan was to announce in March, but then COVID hit and I would never leave the district in the middle of that.”
On Wednesday, the Byron Area Schools Board of Education narrowed its search for Murphy-Alderman’s replacement down to four finalists who will interview for the position Nov. 18 and 19 at Byron High School.
Though Murphy-Alderman admits she’s looking forward to spending more time with family during her retirement, she’s wholeheartedly committed to doing all that she can to help ease the transition at Byron.
“Our board has done a great job working with a consulting firm to find my replacement,” Murphy-Alderman said. “I want to make sure that transition is smooth because I do care about Byron, the future of Byron and all of the people in the building and in the community.”
After graduating from Alma College in 1989, Murphy-Alderman began her career in public education as a high school mathematics teacher in the Troy School District, a position she held for five years.
While teaching students in Troy, Murphy-Alderman also attended Wayne State University, earning her master’s degree in educational leadership. From there, she accepted her first administrative job at Hastings Public Schools as assistant principal activities director.
A year later, Murphy-Alderman became the assistant principal at East Kentwood High School near Grand Rapids, a job she says played a pivotal role in her professional development.
“I learned so much during those three years,” Murphy-Alderman said. “I had two different principals I worked with, a great leadership team, great kids and I learned a lot about diversity and the importance of that, working with a wide variety of demographics and ethnic backgrounds of students and adults.”
After three years at East Kentwood, Murphy-Alderman moved on to Birch Run Area Schools, where she served as high school principal for nine years.
“At that time I thought, ‘I’m going to be a superintendent, but I think I need to get one more experience at a large high school as principal,’” Murphy-Alderman said, “so I went back to the Grand Rapids area to Lowell and served as high school principal for five years.”
The experience was worthwhile, she said, as the district’s superintendent served as a great mentor, allowing her to work in the central office one day a week with the administrative team.
With 18 years of administrative experience and a desire to be closer to her family in Owosso, Murphy-Alderman applied for Byron Area Schools’ superintendency in the spring of 2012.
Murphy-Alderman was chosen as superintendent in May of that year, via a 5-2 vote, replacing former Superintendent Daniel Scow, who retired in December 2011. She was part of a pool of 19 candidates; seven underwent face-to-face interviews by board members.
Reflecting on her first year in the district, Murphy-Alderman remembers there being a lot of changes.
“I spent a lot of time that first year listening, meeting with individuals, meeting with each board member individually, and then I met with members of the administrative team, one-at-a-time throughout that summer,” Murphy-Alderman said.
Those preliminary discussions with the board of education helped develop a key framework for the district moving forward, she said, a framework the district still uses as a guiding principle today.
Within the framework, district officials identified five key areas to focus on: leadership, accountability, student achievement, community connections and finances/facilities.
“Every year we evaluate what we’ve achieved in each category,” Murphy-Alderman said, adding the district has made considerable strides during her tenure, particularly with student achievement in mathematics and expanded dual-enrollment opportunities at the high school, including a partnership with the University of Michigan-Flint.
Additionally, Murphy-Alderman acknowledged the district’s progress financially since 2012.
“When I came (to the district), we did not have a large fund balance and there were projections of enrollment (losses) and we needed to make some tough decisions, so getting our finances in order and then keeping that conversation going to make decisions that are best for kids, but also living in the reality of finances (was crucial),” she said. “I inherited a bond issue that was unsuccessful. We tried twice my first two years and then we switched gears and went to a sinking fund (to make facility improvements).”
The district’s sinking fund, first approved in 2014 and most recently renewed in August 2019, has helped finance a number of upgrades, including the installation of wireless internet in all three school buildings and new roofs at the elementary school and high school.
“Tricia led the district through some very challenging transitions, and while the district certainly looks different from several years ago, we have improved our processes, protocols, and overall strength as an organization,” Byron High School/Middle School Principal Mark Dobson said. “Tricia excels in difficult situations. She is extremely knowledgeable on both the past and present state of education. I would say she is like a walking encyclopedia, but she stays so current, encyclopedia is not the right analogy.
“When it comes to sharing that knowledge, she is a natural teacher. When she meets with a parent, student, teacher, staff member, principal, or the board she exhibits a spark about teaching and learning.”
School board President Jeff Vandemark echoed Dobson’s comments, commending Murphy-Alderman for her dedication to Byron Area Schools through the years.
“She’s been outstanding,” Vandemark said. “Her passion about the district and her job and the positive energy she brings has just been unbelievable … She’s really made it a big point to be well-received in the community and helped us get through some sinking funds that were really needed and worked a lot with how the school is run, (making it) very organized.”
Murphy-Alderman said what she’s most proud of in her time at Byron is the connections she’s formed with school board members, administrators, staff, students and community members.
“I think what I’ll miss most is the people, at all levels,” she said. “The beauty about being (a) small (district) is we have a meeting and make decisions and then it happens, there’s no layers. I’m going to miss the collaborations and the decision making, working together and then seeing things happen.”
Looking ahead, Murphy-Alderman said she’s looking forward to continuing her work on various boards, including the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Shiawassee Community Foundation board.
Additionally, she said she’s excited to spend more time with her husband Tim, her 24-year-old son Kelvin and her 23-year-old daughter Alison.
“I couldn’t have had this career, I could not have been the superintendent at Byron with all of the ups and downs and difficult decisions without the three of them,” Murphy-Alderman said. “They’ve just been solid, big rocks for me.”
