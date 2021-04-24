CALEDONIA TWP. — Four people applied, three showed up and one got the job: Amy Holek has been appointed the new township supervisor.
She went to work right away. After Caledonia Township Board members made their selection during a regular meeting Monday, Holek was sworn in and took her place on the panel to preside over the rest of the session.
Holek filled the vacancy opened by the March 11 death of Supervisor Ed Bruckman. She will serve out the remainder of Bruckman’s term, which expires November 2024.
“Amy’s qualifications exceeded those of the other applicants,” Trustee Gerry Hagadon said. “She’s assertive and she’s just a good, true person. I’ve known the family forever and they’re good people. I think we made a great choice.”
Holek, the principal at Robert Kerr Elementary in Durand, plans to retire June 30 from her 26-year career in education.
“I heard about the opening, and I knew I was retiring and I wanted to keep busy,” Holek said Tuesday during a conversation inside the township hall. “I believe that public education and public office are one and the same thing. For both, you are serving the community.
“I think the township has wonderful board members. They have always done a great job, and I just wanted to be part of it. I have the time now, and I’d like to give back.”
Except for one brief period, Holek has lived in Caledonia Township since 1975. She began working at Durand Area Schools as a student teacher in 1995, then taught at the elementary and middle school levels before getting promoted to Title I director. She has served as the lead adminstrator at Robert Kerr for six years.
Holek’s career followed the footsteps of her parents, former Corunna and Byron school district Superintendent Mark Miller and Corunna elementary teacher Jimsey Miller.
That means Holek’s family has educated students in Shiawassee County for the past 50 years.
Growing up, Holek showed steers at the Shiawassee County Fair as a member of the Caledonia Beef 4-H Club.
“Mr. (Ed) Bruckman was our 4-H leader,” she recalled. “We’d meet in the basement of this building. I’ve known the whole Bruckman family for many, many years. They are great people.”
Holek said she isn’t planning to make any big changes as township supervisor because she believes officials have been doing a good job.
“I want to continue the policies and projects that Mr. Bruckman and the board already have in place,” she said. “I also want to help promote the township, in maybe new areas or different avenues.”
Among the skills she brings to her new job is a deep knowledge of computers and the grant application process.
Although her new position is part-time, paying slightly less than $20,000 per year, Holek said inititally she will “look at it as full-time,” because she has some things to learn.
“The board is a wealth of knowledge,” she said. “I look forward to learning from them and working with them. I’m very excited.”
She and husband Nick Holek, owner of Durand Meat Processing, have a blended family.
Her daughters are Miller Lantis, a pre-med student at the University of Georgia and a member of the equestrian team, which just won the NCAA Division One national championship in Waco, Texas.
Her other daughter, Emme Lantis, is studying at the Palm Beach Atlantic University, where she plays on the golf team.
Brock Holek, a high school junior, recently won state runner-up in wrestling.
Raegan Holek is majoring in a medical field at Lake Superior State College.
Amy Holek earned a bachelor’s degree in business at Michigan State University and a master’s in leadership from the University of Michigan.
Her hobbies include travel, golf and watching her and Nick’s children at their sporting events.
The other applicants for township supervisor were Jeff Apsey, former Shiawassee County Road Commission member; Tom Lennox, former Corunna city manager; and John Orrin, former Caledonia Township supervisor for 10 months.
Bruckman served as a trustee on the township board for 16 years and was appointed supervisor in February 2019 — taking over after the death of Supervisor Joe DeCaire.
Bruckman was reelected in 2020.
The township board includes the supervisor, treasurer, clerk and four trustees.
It would be nice to see the township board move more towards some out of the box thinking on services they provide. Top of my list would be creating a Downtown Development Authority (DDA) with a Tax Increment Finance Authority (TIFA) in the M-21 corridor with the goal of beautification and sidewalks to keep pedestrian workers and shoppers safe. I could think of a ton of other ideas too. How about sending a well designed survey with the next property tax mailing to get citizen input.
