OWOSSO — When the first organizational meeting for what would become the modern day Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce happened in 1902, Theodore Roosevelt was president and World War I was more than a decade in the future.
The SRCC, the longest-standing membership organization in Shiawassee County, paid homage to its 120-year lifespan since its first meeting with a celebratory event at The Armory that included appetizers, raffles and games.
The SRCC’s mission is to “connect leaders and support entrepreneurs so that together we build an extraordinary Shiawassee region,” according to its website. The Chamber currently has 507 members, per a SRCC press release. The 10 longest-standing Chamber members are The Argus-Press (114 years), CLH Insurance (98), Wolverine Sign Works (95), Indian Trails (84), Storrer’s Clothing (83), Maurer Heating & Cooling (70), Waugh’s Culligan (62), Oakes-Fisher Insurance (61), Consumers Energy (61) and Edwards Sign & Screen Printing (61).
“I think in a time when society sees things as disposable and sometimes temporary, to have a long impactful history that the chamber has is worthy of a celebration and in order to continue to move forward, we have to continue to celebrate where we’ve been and engage with members to decide where we want to go,” said Chamber Vice Chair Laura Archer.
The Chamber wasn’t originally county wide. According to the SRCC’s website, the modern day SRCC began as the Owosso Chamber of Commerce, and solely served Owosso until 1972, when the Chambers of Commerce of Owosso and Corunna were merged. What was then called the Owosso-Corunna Area Chamber of Commerce didn’t become county wide until Aug. 8, 2002, when the name “Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce” and its bylaws were adopted.
Archer said benefits to businesses that join the SRCC include discounts on insurance; business building tools, such as promotional and consulting videos; a find-it Guide business directory; and member-to-member discount programs between SRCC members.
“There’s strength in numbers. There’s a greater impact when (businesses) work toward greater goals. The area has temendous business leaders and businesses, and if we can help local businesses grow and attract and support local businesses, we can be stronger together. It’s a win-win for all of us and strengthens our entire Shiawassee region,” she said.
One of the 507 current members of the SRCC is Baker College in Owosso. Voula Erfourth, who is both the campus director of Baker College and an SRCC board member, said Baker College’s community partnership with the SRCC is beneficial in the institution preparing graduates to be active members of the workforce.
“The chamber is sort of conduit for community leaders, business and business owners. For us, knowing our role in training, preparing the workforce and having a pulse in the local workforce is important, it keeps the curriculum current and makes sure graduates have the skills they need to be successful,” she said.
The Chamber handed out challenge coins, which date back to ancient Roman times and were shared among soldiers, at Thursday’s celebration as a show of appreciation to members and stakeholders. Tri-Mer Corporation, an air pollution control systems manufacturer in Owosso, is a member of the SRCC and was present at Thursday’s event and received a coin. Char Hebekeuser, SRCC board chair and Tri-Mer chief financial officer, emphasized the importance of the Chamber’s partners in the organization’s legacy at Thursday’s event.
“Our history of connecting leaders and supporting entrepreneurs for the last 120 years is something we’re especially proud of. We’re especially grateful to our hundreds of members who have been part of the legacy the Chamber has in the county,” she said.
In other news involving the SRCC, Archer said the Chamber is looking to hire a new president in 2023. She said the position will be filled in the interim by Ruthann Liagre, who was awarded the ATHENA Award for her her 35-year career as a human resources professional in May, per previous Argus-Press reporting. Liagre’s career includes serving as the vice president of human resources at Memorial Healthcare.
“We are very excited to hire someone (Liagre) so passionate about the community and understands the impact the Chamber has and can have. She’s going to be a tremendous asset,” Archer said.
