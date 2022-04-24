CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart hammered two men Friday morning, handing down stiff sentences for sexually trafficking a 14-year old girl in February 2021.
Eric Boylan, 47, was sentenced to a minimum of 75 years on four counts of first-degree criminal criminal sexual conduct (personal injury) for paying money to Jeffrey Funsch, 61, to have sex with Funsch’s minor female family member. Funsch received at least six years, eight months in prison. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual abuse.
Before sentencing, Stewart noted that Boylan had a 1997 felony conviction for CSC that involved a 13-year-old special needs teenager, for which Boylan served 15 years in prison.
“There isn’t a lot that this court can say that hasn’t already been said,” Stewart said. “The court’s goal at this time is twofold. Number one, to make sure that Mr. Boylan will never be in a position where he can offend a child again, because this is not the first time… The second goal is to let others know that if they come to Shiawassee County and harm our children there will be consequences. They will be fair but they will be firm.”
After being interrupted by Boylan twice, Stewart told Boylan that the hearing would proceed “with or without” him being present.
Boylan spoke briefly at Friday’s hearing, and proclaimed his innocence. He said that Funsch was “out to get (him).” He also said that a confession he gave to a Michigan State Police detective investigating the case was “coerced.”
Defense attorney Vincent Green said his client would not admit to a crime he didn’t commit, and indicated that he planned to appeal Friday’s 75-year sentence.
At Funsch’s sentencing hearing Friday, he denied ever taking any money from Boylan in return for providing his minor female family member for sex. He did apologize for his actions, and asked the family member for forgiveness.
“I hope to go forth and become a better person,” Funsch said. “Get back involved with church and live a better life.”
Funsch’s defense attorney Robert Hinojosa asked Stewart not to exceed sentencing guidelines. Koerner, however, asked Stewart to exceed them, which the judge did.
“This is the most disturbing case of second-degree child abuse that this court has ever encountered,” Stewart told Funsch before sentencing. “This court finds the only appropriate outcome is to impose the very maximum possible sentence allowed by law.”
Following the sentencing hearings for both men Friday morning, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koeener said he was pleased with the sentences and would continue to prosecute CSC cases. “These sentences for the victim were just,” Koerner said immediately after the hearing.
Boylan and Funsch were charged in May 2021 with five counts of first-degree CSC, human trafficking, child sexually abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of third-degree CSC, two counts of fourth-degree CSC, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.
However, many of Boylan’s charges were dismissed before trial, and Funsch cut a deal with prosecutors to testify against Boylan as part of a plea agreement that saw his charges reduced to a single felony count of second-degree child abuse. As part of that plea deal, Funsch agreed not to be sentenced until Boylan was sentenced.
Boylan took his case before a jury in March and was convicted of four of five CSC counts after about four hours of deliberations over two days.
He is also accused of assaulting the same victim from the current case in 2018, and fleeing to Texas to avoid prosecution. He was apprehended by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team in connection with the 2018 case. He could potentially face additional charges.
