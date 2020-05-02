CORUNNA — Two more Shiawassee County residents have died from the coronavirus, the Shiawassee County Health Department announced Friday.
“We are sad to report two deaths for our community, bringing the total death count to 12,” county health officials said in a news release. “Both of these individuals were females, one in her 70s and one in her 80s.”
The women were not identified. They are the third and fourth women in the area to die from COVID-19. The other eight deaths were all men.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county also grew again, from 181 to 184, with some of those infected hospitalized or self-isolating at home. Their health conditions vary. Fifty-one people who were infected are believed to have recovered, the news release states.
Despite the male-dominated death total, women account for 126 cases overall and the men just 58 cases. There is no indication why men are dying at a higher rate.
Ages of infected county residents range from six to 99 years.
The total number of specimens collected for testing is 2,435, with 2,095 negative results. Some of the test results are pending.
State numbers rose to 42,356 confirmed cases and 3,866 deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 8,342. Shiawassee County has the 18th highest infection rate among all Michigan counties.’
The hardest-hit area in the county has been Durand, with more than 80 cases, including more than 70 people infected at Durand Senior Care and Rehab.
The Owosso ZIP code, which includes The Meadows assisted living center and Pleasant View nursing home, accounts for more than 57 cases.
Care facility residents and staff account for more than 60 percent of all confirmed cases in the county.
People between the ages of 50 and 89 account for 124 or 67 percent of the total confirmed cases in the county.
Elsewhere in the area, Saginaw County is reporting 684 confirmed cases and 63 deaths. Clinton County has 118 cases and nine deaths, and Genesee County is reporting 1,600 confirmed cases and 192 deaths.
For a further breakdown of Shiawassee County cases, visit health.shiawassee.net/Emergency-Preparedness/COVID-19-Stats.aspx.
