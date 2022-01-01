Shiawassee County saw numerous local events in 2021 receive national attention, from high-profile murder cases to corruption among elected officials.
ARPA BONUSES
The incident that may have received the most attention in Shiawassee County in 2021 was when, in July, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to award its members and other county officials with “hazard pay” bonuses from federal COVID-19 relief funds after a legally questionable closed session.
Following the board’s awarding of the bonus money, a local woman filed an Open Meetings Act lawsuit that sought to invalidate the bonuses, which were up to $25,000 for several commissioners, the county coordinator, health director, sheriff and finance director. Other commissioners and officials received lesser amounts, and front-line employees received about $1,000 each.
Within weeks of the lawsuit, which was transferred to Genesee County because of conflicts involving local officials, a judge ordered bonuses over $5,000 to be returned. Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, then resigned as board chairman hours before a special board of commissioners meeting, and was replaced by Gregory Brodeur, R-District 2.
The county’s attorneys reportedly have offered two settlements in the case, but the plaintiff has rejected both.
The bonuses set off a firestorm of controversy in Shiawassee County, with citizens launching recall efforts against Root, as well as commissioners Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and John Plowman, R-District 7.
JURY TRIALS
Jury trials in Shiawassee County have paused and resumed several times because of COVID-19. It’s likely no jury trials will occur before March or April 2022. Other court proceedings have continued mostly normally, with hearings being remotely conducted via Zoom.
Despite the numerous pauses because of COVID, 35th Circuit Court was able to conduct several trials in 2021.
Two murder suspects are also awaiting trial in Shiawassee County, and the cases have been languishing on the docket due to the COVID pandemic.
Mark Latunski is accused of murdering and eating parts of the body of Kevin Bacon in December 2019, in a case that drew national headlines.
The case has been on hold because of COVID restrictions on jury trials, and Latunski has changed attorneys from the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office to Chartier & Nyamfukudza of Okemos.
Latunski allegedly confessed to Bacon’s murder when Michigan State Police conducted a check at Latunski’s residence. Bacon’s body was discovered by troopers hanging from the rafters in a hidden room in the basement of Latunski’s home.
A motion hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 3 in Circuit Court.
Jennifer Monroe is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend Kevin Parker to death in October 2019 and staying with his body for several days. She is also awaiting trial in circuit court, and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since her arrest.
Stewart denied a motion July 30 for Monroe’s bond to be reduced, and noted Monroe had allegedly confessed to police that she had murdered Parker.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Two men were charged with numerous human trafficking felonies after one allegedly offered a female family member to the other, who allegedly paid to have sex with a girl.
Jeffrey Funsch, of Vestaburg, is charged with one felony count each of human trafficking and accosting a child for immoral purposes. His case is scheduled for a settlement conference at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 27.
Eric Boylan, of Perry, is charged with 14 felony counts — five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (personal injury), human trafficking, child sexually abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of third-degree CSC (victim 13-15), accosting a minor for immoral purposes and two counts of fourth-degree CSC (victim 13-16). He is slated for a miscellaneous hearing at 11 a.m. Jan. 27.
Boylan is charged as a habitual offender-fourth notice due to two 1997 convictions for first-degree CSC, for which he served prison time. He faces a mandatory minimum 25-year sentence if convicted of any CSC-related crime, and possible multiple life sentences on the CSC-1 counts and several others due to his status as a habitual offender.
He is also accused of assaulting the same victim from the current case in 2018, and fleeing to Texas to avoid prosecution. He was apprehended by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team.
KILLERS SENTENCED
In August, three Owosso residents each were sentenced to at least 25 years in prison each for their roles in the 2018 drug-related stabbing murder of Austin Culkins, more than three years after his death.
According to Genesee County court records, co-defendants Mataya Shaw, 26, Frederick Clark, 31, and Christian Lover, 27, all were sentenced by 7th Circuit Court Judge David Newblatt for second-degree murder.
Culkins’ body was found about 11 a.m. April 21, 2018, in a field near the intersection of Jennings and Baldwin roads in Genesee County’s Mundy Township after a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the site. Michigan State Police, Flint Metro Police and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Culkins’ body was on the ground next to a truck with California license plates.
Frederick Clark and Lover both entered no contest pleas in the murder case on Aug. 2, according to court records. Shaw also pleaded guilty in June 2019 to second-degree murder and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance causing death. She provided “truthful testimony” against her co-defendants as part of the plea agreement.
ASSISTANT PROSECUTOR FIRED
Former Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown was fired from that position and arrested after he allegedly arrived intoxicated for closing arguments in a jury trial in August.
Brown had been scheduled to deliver closing arguments in a criminal sexual conduct case. Fellow assistant prosecutor Dan Nees told Judge Matthew Stewart he had spoken to Brown by phone, and the prosecutor told him he had overslept.
When Brown arrived at the prosecutor’s office before heading to the courthouse, he was visibly intoxicated. An official with the prosecutor’s office then called the Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched a deputy to the prosecutor’s office.
Brown submitted to a preliminary breath test (PBT) and allegedly had a blood/alcohol content (BAC) of over .10. In Michigan, a BAC over .08 is operating while intoxicated.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner delivered the closing argument in the case, and was able to earn a conviction.
Brown was charged with misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and two counts of firearms possession under the influence.
The case was transferred to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office due to local conflicts and remains pending. Brown has since relocated to another state.
