ELSIE — American Legion Post 502 Commander Gene Nethaway is providing support for families who have relatives that have passed away by offering to help them get uncollected benefits.
Nethaway said some families are not aware of benefits for dependents and survivors, pension and education benefits, and vocational rehabilitation. He also said he can assist with discharge papers, obtaining medical records and medals, as well as getting reimbursements for burial services.
For questions about the post, questions for the service officer and/or community assistance or veteran assistance, please call Gene Nethaway at (989) 834-2438 or Richard Black at (989) 277-8740.
