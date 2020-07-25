CORUNNA — An 18-year-old Owosso man apparently suffered a memory lapse Thursday during a plea hearing for numerous felony charges related to break-ins, and 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart postponed the hearing until his memory improves.
Jared Michael Frantz is charged with second-degree home invasion, possession of burglar’s tools, breaking and entering and first-degree home invasion. Those charges are related to several break-ins in Owosso that allegedly occurred in January and February.
Prosecutors offered Frantz a plea agreement, under which he would plead guilty to one count of second-degree home invasion, and the balance of charges would be dismissed.
Under the terms of the plea, recommended sentencing guidelines would be 12-24 months, and Frantz would also be required to pay restitution to several victims.
On Thursday, Stewart asked Frantz what he did that made him guilty before he could accept a plea from him. Frantz was unable to remember some details, and not others, of the alleged break-ins.
“Did you break into someone’s house in January?” Stewart asked. “You don’t remember that?”
“No, I don’t remember,” Frantz said. “I don’t remember what I was doing that day.”
“Why?” Stewart asked.
“I don’t know,” Frantz answered.
Public Defender’s Office head Doug Corwin attempted to jog his client’s memory, and Frantz began to remember some details. Stewart, however, stopped the proceedings and told Frantz he would postpone any plea hearing until his memory improved.
“Best efforts, Mr. Corwin,” Stewart said. “I don’t think that this defendant is putting an understanding plea on the record. I’ve asked him a number of times, he says he can’t remember. Whether he can or not, I don’t know… I know you’re doing your job but I’m concerned what this record is going to look like.”
Stewart then told Frantz he didn’t believe his memory loss was genuine, since he remembered certain details of the alleged break-ins but not others.
“I find it very difficult to believe that you can’t remember breaking into someone’s house or what door you went into,” Stewart said.
“Those are pretty significant events. I’m not going to take your plea today. I’m going to give you another chance another time and you need to think about it. If you continue to play these games and we have a jury trial and you’re convicted of both of these crimes, the sentences are going to run consecutive, most likely. And you’re going to go to prison for a very long time. I’ve read your competency record, and you don’t have a memory problem. Talk to your attorney, get this figured out, and stop wasting our time. Don’t sit up there and tell us you can’t remember when I know you can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.