BURNS TWP. — Smiles and applause were abundant Thursday as the Burns Grange No. 160 honored several community-minded individuals during its annual awards night.
A potluck honoring recipients and volunteers kicked off Thursday’s festivities inside the Grange Hall, 6630 E. Cole Road, with award presentations shortly thereafter.
“This is kind of an informal, but yet very special evening for us at the Grange,” Burns Grange President Sharon Popler said in her opening remarks. “It gives us the chance to honor the community and some of the special workers of the community.”
Morrice first-grade teacher Trish Baggett received the agricultural organization’s Teacher of the Year Award for her “years of dedication and commitment to the education of students in the Morrice Area School District.”
Baggett recently helped pave the way for a full-scale renovation of the Morrice Elementary School library. The educator’s 2019-20 first-grade students secured $7,500 for library renovations by winning the annual Red Wings for Reading contest. The greater Morrice community contributed an additional $4,600, with Baggett and several of her teaching colleagues completing the renovations ahead of the 2021-22 academic year.
Thursday’s award from the Grange left Baggett nearly speechless.
“We don’t (teach) for the recognition so when I got this phone call, I really didn’t know (what to say),” Baggett said. “It’s an honor. It’s something that you don’t expect.”
Michael Ash received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award for his “many years of dedication, commitment, sacrifice and protection as a law enforcement officer and resource officer of Owosso Public Schools.”
Ash retired from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office after 32 years of service in 2013. He joined Owosso Public Schools as a liaison officer shortly thereafter, a post he held for eight years before retiring this spring.
“It’s awesome (to be recognized),” Ash said after Thursday’s ceremony. “I used to sit right here in the parking lot and work traffic but I just didn’t realize how major (the Grange is) and how busy they are. It’s a great organization.
“I’m definitely honored. That’s for sure.”
Shiawassee Township Assistant Fire Chief Layne Little received the Firefighter of the Year Award for his “many years of dedication, commitment, sacrifice, and continued education of being a firefighter.”
The Bancroft Congregational Food Bank workers received the Dedicated Worker Award for their efforts to provide food for area residents. The Community Citizen Award was presented to Shiawassee Arts Center Executive Director Piper Brewer for her work on the “A Step Back in Time” series published in The Argus-Press.
Popler wrapped up Thursday’s awards ceremony by highlighting recent activities of the Grange. The organization has expanded its mission beyond advocating for local farmers to include multiple community service projects in recent years, she said.
Members supplied birthday cake kits for kids to local food banks, special handmade cards for the residents at a local assisted living facility, collected new shoes for a back-to-school shoe program, filled tote bags for a women/children’s shelter, among many other projects in 2021.
But perhaps the group’s most impactful contribution has been its annual dictionary giveaway to third-grade students throughout Shiawassee County — a Grange initiative for the past 18 years.
“We were told two years ago that Burns Grange is second in the nation for giving out these dictionaries,” Popler said. “It’s a lot of hard work through the year. We do a lot of fundraising events to raise money for these dictionaries.”
Burns Grange Secretary Peggy Johnston estimates the organization has distributed close to 16,000 dictionaries to Shiawassee County students over the years. While computers have increasingly become the norm, Popler still believes the dictionaries fulfill a need.
“So many school districts are not able to buy computers for every third grade classroom, parents are not able to have computers at home. This gives that child a hands-on learning tool,” she said.
For more information on the Burns Grange, visit grange.org/burnsmi160 or find Burns Grange #160 on Facebook.
