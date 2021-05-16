High school graduations will look mostly normal in 2021 compared to a year ago.
Most area schools are planning on holding a traditional ceremony — with many choosing to do so outdoors as COVID-19 still lingers in the state.
Weston Powell, a senior at Chesaning, said he was looking forward to attending this year’s ceremony, which will be held May 27 at the football stadium.
“I am excited to graduate and feel comfortable with all the precautions the school has put in place,” he said. “Any form of graduation after a difficult year of the pandemic is great.”
Durand will host its graduation outside at Roundhouse Stadium and will follow guidelines by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,” Superintendent Craig McCrumb said.
“Aside from the increase in spacing between graduates, we are aiming for a ceremony that is as close to normal as possible,” he said.
The MDHHS issued recommendations for end-of-year school events May 5. The department said all events should be outdoors and face masks be required at all times. Social distancing should also be observed.
Under the MDHHS guidelines, an outdoor stadium with a fixed capacity of 5,000 will be allowed 1,000 guests. Family members and spectators are encouraged to “cohort in groups of six or fewer.” The MDHHS also recommended rapid antigen testing of every unvaccinated participant within 24 hours of the event.
Owosso held a socially-distanced event in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The district conducted it over two nights, separating students into groups alphabetically by last name into different time slots, where they were able to receive their diplomas in person at Willman Field.
Willman Field has always been the Trojans’ traditional venue, but the ceremony itself will look more like graduations of the past, Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said.
“Outdoors will provide the least restrictive environment while still enabling us to prioritize safety,” she said. “We will social distance as much as possible, our team and students will wear masks and we recommend our guests wear masks while allowing our graduates’ families and friends to share in this monumental moment. Our senior band and choir members, administrative team, board of education and high school teaching team will be in attendance to provide the appropriate pomp and circumstance.”
Perry’s superintendent Lori Haven has said the school district will be using the same graduation plan it used prior to the pandemic. She said it was important to have a more traditional ceremony after the COVID-19 necessitated changes for the class of 2020.
“We are excited to be able to include participation of both the band and choir, as well a guest speaker to address the graduates,” she said. “We will encourage families to follow the current MDHHS order. This includes households seated together, 6 feet apart from other households and the expectation that masks will be worn since we anticipate there will be over 100 guests at our outdoor graduation.”
Corunna delayed its graduation in 2020 to late June, however, the district was able to hold it Saturday. Corunna Superintendent John Fattal said he met with Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson May 7 to ensure the school was “in compliance with the ever-changing orders from the state.”
Area school graduation plans
Byron — 2 p.m. May 23 at Eagle Stadium, with a rain date of 7 p.m. May 27 at Eagle Stadium, or the high school gym.
Perry — 3 p.m. May 23 at Bump Lardie Stadium.
Spring Vale Christian — 10 a.m. Sunday May 30 at Spring Vale Christian School.
Corunna — conducted Saturday at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
Owosso — 7 p.m. May 26 at Willman Field in Owosso, with a rain date of May 27.
Owosso Lincoln — 5 p.m. May 26 at the Owosso HS performing arts center.
Laingsburg — 7 p.m. May 22 at the football stadium, with a 2 p.m. May 23 rain date.
Laingsburg Christian — 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Laingsburg.
Morrice — 7 p.m. May 28 at the Morrice football field, weather permitting.
Chesaning — 7 p.m. May 27 at Orra C. Morningstar Field.
Ovid-Elsie — 2 p.m. May 26 at Mark H. O’Donnell Athletic Field.
New Lothrop — 2 p.m. May 23 at Hornet Field.
Durand — 7 p.m. May 27 at Roundhouse Stadium.
