FLINT — Accused cannibal killer Mark Latunski was deposed June 10 as part of a federal civil lawsuit, and invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege 122 times — to every question he was asked — and Latunski’s attorney is asking to adjourn the case until after Latunski’s pending murder trial.
In his civil suit, James Carlsen claims Latunski held him against his will during an encounter prior to the alleged Bacon murder that began consensually. Carlsen also claimed that Latunski “hung him upside-down, naked and (role play pig and butcher) while performing sex acts, got out of hand and (Carlsen) got scared and ran,” which is almost identical to the manner in which Latunski allegedly killed Kevin Bacon in December 2019.
A federal judge has not yet made a ruling on defense counsel’s request.
According to court documents, Carlsen testified in a deposition that during the sexual encounter, Latunski “eventually pulled a knife on plaintiff, ending the consensual nature of the visit and leaving plaintiff terrified.”
The civil lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan seeks unspecified damages on behalf of Carlsen, of Suffolk County, New York, who said in the suit he met Latunski through the defendant’s then-husband, Jamie Arnold.
According to the Michigan State Police, a “middle aged” man escaped from Mark Latunski’s home Oct. 10, 2019, by cutting himself free of restraints.
Carlsen said in a 911 call that he believed he had been drugged.
Carlsen’s suit states he traveled by bus from New York to Michigan specifically to take part in an acknowledged BDSM encounter with Latunski after meeting Arnold, and then Latunski, through Facebook.
Arnold, however, apparently had moved out of the home before the encounter, Carlsen’s suit claims.
The lawsuit claims Mark Latunski tied Carlsen down with locks, chains and leather straps, telling him “he wasn’t going anywhere.” Carlsen cut himself loose from the restraints with a knife when Latunski was sleeping.
Carlsen said in the suit he was able to retrieve his cellphone and run down the road away from Latunski’s residence.
He called police and they dropped him off at a nearby gas station where he called Mark Latunski.
No charges were filed at the time, due to the consensual nature of the encounter.
With no money and nowhere to go, he eventually returned to Latunski’s for a week, and continued to participate in BDSM sex acts with Latunski until his return bus ticket to New York was valid.
In a separate incident, in November 2019, Michigan State Police were again called to the vicinity of Mark Latunski’s home after a different man fled the home.
Police said the man had been chained or tied up in the basement during a consensual encounter, but escaped after becoming frightened and ran down the road nearly naked.
No charges were filed in that case, either, due to it also being consensual.
Latunski, 51, is charged with open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a human body in connection with the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
He was first deemed not competent to stand trial shortly after the murder, but was later deemed competent and his trial is currently pending in 35th Circuit Court.
He recently hired Chartier & Nyamfukudza PLC of Okemos as defense counsel.
Latunski’s trial for Bacon’s murder will likely not begin before January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.