OWOSSO — Not many high school students find full-time employment immediately after graduation, but for three in the Owosso district, it became a reality Tuesday.
Lincoln High School seniors Hannah Spencer and Haven Morgan, along with Owosso High School senior Haley Mickle, signed on to Sonoco Protective Solution’s newly-launched apprenticeship program Tuesday at Owosso High School in front of Sonoco representatives, Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle and OHS Principal Bruce Holladay.
The students will get started April 18, working at Sonoco’s Owosso plant from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Upon high school graduation, they will be offered full-time positions within the company.
“I’m feeling nothing but overwhelming excitement right now,” Mickle said after signing her letter. “I’m excited to start, definitely get going and continue to stay on.”
Morgan said he is particularly excited to start soon because he wanted a job this summer.
“I can’t wait, because I want to wake up and have something to do (this summer) and I have a job now,” he said.
Spencer and Morgan both said they look forward to the “hands-on” aspect of the program, which will see the three students start as inspector packers for Sonoco, a packaging company described by its website as a “global packaging solutions leader.”
“If I have something I want to do later on, it will help me more with it being hands-on. I think it’s going to be a good opportunity and we’re going to like it very well,” Spencer said.
“They were trying to get kids like us on the job,” Morgan said. “I’m drawn in by this being a hands-on job and not a sit at the office type of job. I’ve been looking for something like this my whole life.”
Alicia Robbins, plant admin coordinator, said the three students were chosen out of “about 18 applicants.” She said the company did a presentation at the high schools, handed out forms to interested students to apply and put the students through “real-life interviews” before selecting Spencer, Morgan and Mickle.
She said she thinks programs like these are important because she feels that “society often looks down upon manufacturing and students that don’t choose the traditional college path.”
“A lot of students and people are not familiar with manufacturing, and it’s been looked down upon for so long. We’re looking to bring back interest and get the world to understand how important it [manufacturing] is. Just because you don’t go to college doesn’t mean you can’t make a life or living for yourself.”
Robbins said this program was Sonoco’s first-ever of its kind in the U.S. for high school students.
“We can’t wait to see these students grow with our company,” she said. “With companies like (Sonoco) hiring a high proportion of internal candidates, it’s a great opportunity for them to move up.”
Shannon Fuller’s story is a prime example of the long-term success that is offered to students through programs like these. Fuller started working with the company while in college through a temp agency. She has now been with Sonoco for 17 years and is the production supervisor at the company’s Owosso plant. When asked what advice she would give to Spencer, Morgan and Mickle, she said to always look for more opportunities.
“Always apply for more, and more and more. There’s always open positions. Keep your head up and keep trying until you get what you want,” Fuller said.
Mickle said she has already began to think about where this opportunity could lead her down the road.
“Getting hired on full-time would open up a lot of opportunities. “We are starting at the basic level, so there is so much opportunity to move up in the ranks and grow, and it gives you so many opportunities outside of this,” she said.
Robbins said the company plans to continue the apprenticeship program, and would come to the schools “two or three times a year.” She said that extra incentives for students in the program include retention and graduation bonuses, extra tutoring days off, and a goodie bag.
Spencer, Morgan and Mickle were given goodie bags at the ceremony Tuesday that included a company jersey, hat, pen, flashlight, and goods the company packages, including a Pringles can and Oreo cookies.
Spencer said seeing products that the company packages sparked her interest.
“It’s really interesting that they (package) the Pringles can and the Oreo (cookies). I would like doing that.”
