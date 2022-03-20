CORUNNA — New Shiawassee County assistant public defender Charles Fleck was in fifth grade when a classmate was accused of doing something he didn’t do — and that didn’t sit right with Fleck. So he stood up and proved to his teacher that his classmate was innocent — and that’s when his path to becoming an attorney began.
Fleck, who started with the public defender’s office in December, has been a practicing attorney for about 25 years. But his first memory of wanting to be an attorney came from his grade-school experience.
“I defended a kid that was being falsely accused of something,” Fleck explains. “And I proved to the teacher that he couldn’t have done what they said he did. They said he threw tar on some girl, and there was no evidence of any tar. And he had witnesses. She agreed that he didn’t do it. I won my first little case.”
Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Fleck attended Toledo Central Catholic High School before attending the University of Toledo for his undergraduate degree.
He then attended Cooley Law School for his Juris Doctorate degree.
Fleck worked as a purchasing agent and vice president at a company for about 12 years before he went to law school.
He has been practicing law since he earned his law degree in 1983 in numerous Michigan jurisdictions, including Shiawassee County.
“I think we have the advantage when we get to trial,” Fleck said of the public defender’s office. “It’s easy to win when you have a not guilty person or they’re being overcharged. You can win those cases.”
Fleck said he tries to get his clients the best plea bargain possible if they’ve done something against the law. If they haven’t done anything wrong, Fleck said he will go “all the way” with his client’s cases.
“With jury trials, I think you really have to fight if the defendant is innocent,” Fleck said, adding he has been impressed how attentive juries are during trial in Shiawassee County.
And Fleck is also impressed with the Shiawassee Public Defender’s Office and his boss Doug Corwin and Amy Husted, who have worked in their respective roles for several years and had success during jury trials, winning numerous consecutive jury trials in 2019.
“The public defender’s office is a family,” Fleck said.
“We don’t have any fights. Everybody is helpful. I love it. What can I say? This is a mission. We’re helping people who need help.”
