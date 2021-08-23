CORUNNA — A Morrice man already serving a prison term for meth possession pleaded guilty Friday in 35th Circuit Court to attempted assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and will likely have time added to his sentence.
Derick Edington, 39, told Judge Matthew Stewart that he touched an underage girl inappropriately in December 2018, and he was aware the girl could not legally give consent.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, delivery of meth to a minor, and an attempted escape while awaiting trial for a felony count, along with a habitual offender enhancement.
Edington was charged with the escape attempt after trying to jump over the rail of the third-floor rotunda at the circuit courthouse while chained to other inmates. Had he been successful, Edington would have been seriously injured or killed.
Also part of the plea agreement is a sentencing agreement, under which the minimum sentence imposed will not exceed 32 months and will run concurrently with his current sentence.
Edington is currently serving a one year, 11 month sentence for the 2019 meth possession conviction, so with 32 months added to the sentence, he would have to serve about another year before he is eligible for parole.
In a police report of the CSC incident, Owosso police opened an investigation after receiving information from the victim’s parents. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexually-related crimes.
Edington had been asked to check on a friend’s house while the friend and his wife were away for Christmas, and the victim was staying with a friend.
The victim told police that Edington had come to the house to stop the victim “from having a party” while her parents were out of town, and that he supplied her with meth, before raping her.
Following an Owosso police investigation, Edington was charged in September 2019. He was arraigned in 66th District Court before former Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty.
According to Michigan Department of Corrections online records, Edington has prior felony convictions for false report of a felony in 2001, and assault with a dangerous weapon in 1999.
He also has numerous prior misdemeanor convictions in Shiawassee County that date to at least 2006, including drunken-driving, disturbing the peace and others.
