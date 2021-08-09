By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Attorney Ryan Painter resigned from his position, informing county officials Friday night of his departure via email.
In his emailed resignation, Painter said a recent death in his family has had a negative impact, and he wanted the county to have effective legal representation.
“I have come to the conclusion that I cannot continue to provide my family the support they need at this challenging time while also providing the county the representation it deserves,” Painter’s email said. “Accordingly I have made the difficult decision to relinquish my position.”
Shiawassee County Coordinator Brian Boggs said another attorney from law firm Braun Kendrick, for which Painter works, will represent the county. Braun Kendrick has offices in Saginaw, Mt. Pleasant and Midland.
County Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, said that the county board will choose Painter’s replacement.
“Mr. Painter’s resignation is another important step in helping us move toward a more transparent government in Shiawassee County. I am hopeful that as a board we will be able to select our next counsel in a manner that is open and transparent. It has not been a secret that I have had questions about Mr. Painter’s ability to represent the legal interests of the county.”
Painter was criticized by Webster after he apparently signed off on conducting discussions about the bonuses in closed session.
Boggs and Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, have been recently criticized after commissioners voted to award themselves COVID “hazard pay” from federal funds.
Root and Boggs received $25,000, along with other commissioners and officials receiving lesser amounts. Most county employees received $1,000, while others received nothing.
Webster said she was only given an estimate of what the amounts employees would receive, and was not aware of the higher bonuses, or that commissioners would receive money.
Since then, an Open Meetings Act lawsuit was filed by a county resident, and a Genesee County judge ordered the payments returned.
Root and Boggs, along with Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, at first defended the payments. Root last week resigned his board chairman position hours before a packed special meeting at the Community Center in Corunna’s McCurdy Park, which was attended by about 250 residents.
According to the Braun Kendrick website, Painter is a senior associate attorney in the firm’s business and estate planning practice group.
He focuses his practice in the areas of elder law, estate planning, probate litigation and municipal law. He is licensed in Michigan and Indiana.
Painter’s biography says he is the former director of the Elder Abuse and At-Risk Adults Program at the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan, and has expertise in prosecuting complex financial fraud involving elderly and vulnerable adult victims.
He has served on the Michigan Department of the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Task Force, and is one of the authors of the Michigan Vulnerable Adult Team Protocol (Mi-VAT).
Painter is a graduate of Notre Dame Law School. After graduation he served as a judicial clerk to the Second Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Paul Maloney in Berrien County.
Painter lives in Owosso with his wife and children.
County board meetings scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday have also been moved to the Community Center to accomodate a larger expected turnout.
