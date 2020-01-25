Business is blooming

OWOSSO —On Wednesday, Owosso’s first medical marijuana dispensary officially opened.
Lume Cannabis Company, located at 116 N. Washington St., lanched with a focus on quality, security, and convenience.
“We really excited, when we decided to come to Owosso, we didn’t just want to open a store. We wanted to be part of the community. What attracted us to Owosso is being right downtown, and we’re excited to help revitalize this corner of the block. The neighbors are great,” Doug Hellyar, President and COO of Lume said.
The site has been toured by several local officials.
“The manager took me through the purchasing area and I was very impressed with the security measures, tracking process, and chain of custody policies. My experience with Lume management and employees thus far leads me to believe they will be an excellent business citizens in our downtown,” Owosso City Manager Nathen Henne said.
The building is divided into three main sections for convenience and security. When a patient first walks in, they enter the “intake room.” There they are greeted by a “Luminary” and someone will check their identification and their medical marijuana card.
If either is expired patients will be turned away.
After they are checked in, they are taken through a secure door to the room displaying all of the various products in different display cases.
The location employs a “bud bar” similar to craft breweries. Prices are displayed on screens that coordinate with the product on display. The prices vary from roughly $10 to $20 a gram — depending on quality.
“We have three different tier systems, value, mid and top tier,” Lume general manager Douglass McLaughlin-Williams said.
Currently, Lume is running a launch special where every eighth of an ounce of marijuana (3.5 grams) is $30.
After selecting a product, a patient will place their order. The third section of the building is a fulfillment center. Similar to a pharmacy, workers behind glass windows prepare the patient’s order — and then they are out the door.
Besides selling marijuana flower, Lume also sells edibles, tinctures and concentrates along with some other marijuana-based products.
One notable thing that makes their product top-tier, McLaughlin-Williams said, is the way it’s packaged. Everything is sealed using nitrogen instead of regular air to ensure the product remains fresh for two years.
Every product sold in Lume also has to go through a stringent testing process by a state-approved tester that checks for things such as mold and pesticides in the product.
Beside its Owosso location, Lume also operates dispensaries in Kalamazoo, Honor, and Evart.
Beginning Feb. 1 the company will begin delivering from the Evart location, and if the Owosso City Council approves home delivery in the city, Hellyar said he expects the Owosso location to do the same.
Evart is where the companies growing facilities are located. They currently hold nine class-C growing licenses, which allows them to grow up to 13,500 plants at any given time.
From Evart, the product is sent to a testing facility and then distributed to one of Lume’s dispensaries.
McLaughlin-Williams said that currently, almost all of the product on the shelves at Lume is grown at their Evart location. Their goal is to vertically integrate themselves into the market, controlling the process from seed to sale. Hellyar said this will help them achieve the high standards they have become known for.
Hellyar said that what sets Lume apart from some of its competitors is the fact the owners are Michigan-based.
“There are a lot of out of state operators coming into Michigan. We are a Michigan-based company that is only focused on Michigan,” Hellyar said.
Lume, he added, is owned by a small group of Michigan-based investors.
Currently the Owosso location is only serving medical marijuana patients — but that could soon change.
The Owosso City Council is currently considering recreational marijuana ordinances. In June, the city conducted a lottery and awarded four licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries.
According to state law, medical marijuana dispensaries are allowed to also sell recreational marijuana but have to go through an approval process, gain municipal approval and make sure things are separated in the store something McLaughlin-Williams said was considered during their extensive renovation of the building.
The Owosso City Council Tuesday set a public hearing for recreational marijuana at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in council chambers inside City Hall.
The council also approved a first reading of a draft ordinance that allows for an unlimited number of recreational marijuana growers, processors, safety compliance facilities and secure transporters to set up shop in Owosso.
The ordinance limits the number of retailers of either medical or recreational marijuana to four.
In addition, the draft rule prohibits the five new types of licenses available from the state of Michigan for recreational marijuana facilities: microbusiness, excess grower, designated consumption establishment (lounge or club) and event organizer for temporary marijuana events.
Another provision states the Owosso Planning Commission can review the number of recreational marijuana businesses at the one-year mark of implementation “to re-evaluate and determine if the number allowed needs to be adjusted.”
In November 2018, when recreational marijuana was on the ballot statewide, 58 percent of Owosso residents who voted supported the move to allow recreational marijuana. The following month, council members imposed a moratorium on recreational marijuana licensing to give the state time to formulate rules. The moratorium, a temporary ban, expired Dec. 17.
