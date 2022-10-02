BENNINGTON TWP. — When asked just who dreamt up the double-stuffed animatronic fright fest which has consumed their front yard, Stacy and Lonny Hedger are of two minds.
“We both did!” exclaims Stacy Hedger, while Lonny — in just about the same breath — says, “It’s her gag. I help her, but it’s her thing.”
Thusly exposed by her husband, Stacy Hedger fesses up to being the main architect behind the couple’s vast assortment of spooky lawn ornaments.
“I love my Halloween,” she admits, laughing. “I guess I’m a dark, evil person.”
While the latter assertion can neither be confirmed nor denied at this juncture, there’s abundant evidence backing up the former.
The Hedgers’ Halloween display includes dozens of skeletons, spiders, ghouls and ghosts, ranging from doll- to Incredible Hulk-sized. It features a flipped-over car — a crunched-up ex-racer of Lonny’s — an electric-chair victim and a life-sized Pennywise the Clown from the most recent adaptation of Stephen King’s “It.”
It’s a collection of creepiness that has been accumulated over the course of the past two decades, at considerable time and expense. The display features two of Home Depot’s famous — and famously hard-to-find — 12-foot tall skeletons, which Stacy Hedger said required a trip to Detroit to snag.
This is the 13th year that the Hedgers have been decking out their current digs at 6023 S. M-52. The precise degree of extravagance has waxed and waned, but Stacy Hedger said she tries to add at least one new thing every year.
The current display started going up in mid-September, a bit early, to be sure, but for Stacy it’s a point of pride to be one of the very first to storm the battlements of Spooky Season.
Naturally, the Hedgers’ outsized diorama — prominently placed alongside a major road and smack-dab against a Valero gas station — attracts plenty of attention.
“We get a lot of people that come,” Stacy said. “Sometimes, I’ll go out and talk to them.”
Anyone who wants to wander through or take pictures is welcome to. Homegrown pumpkins are available for sale, but somehow, they tend to go unaccountably missing whenever families stop by — “We’re big-hearted, so we’ll give the kids pumpkins,” said Hedger.
On Wednesday, not long after 6 p.m., a seven-person group pulled in for an oogle, proclaiming themselves favorably impressed.
Hedger took their picture underneath one of her monster skeletons.
One thing Hedger said was a downside to her current location was that they get relatively few trick-or-treaters, being outside of town. She would like to one day open an honest-to-goodness haunted house, if circumstances ever permit.
