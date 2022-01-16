SHIAWASSEE AREA — The Michigan State Police Flint Post is stepping up patrols in order to deter drunken driving in Shiawassee and Genesee counties, according to an initiative launched by a longtime enforcement trooper who has taught prevention techniques to law enforcement officals across the country.
MSP Sgt. Troy Meder, who works out of the MSP Flint post and has over 25 years of law enforcement experience, often travels to teach other police agencies to target intoxicated drivers. This week, he was conducting training for law enforcement in Auburn Hills.
“I’ve gone as far as Hawaii to teach this at a national level,” Meder said. “I’m giving hands-on training on how to make arrests. And that’s not just the Flint post. It’s other squads as well.”
He pointed to the number of MSP operating while intoxicated arrests in Shiawassee County since 2019, which have nearly tripled each year. In 2019, there were 61 OWI arrests, followed by 97 in 2020, and 173 in 2021.
Meder said that even drivers who stay off the main routes in Shiawassee County will get caught if they drive under the influence.
“There was no official start date for this renewed emphasis on impaired driving enforcement,” Meder said. “The change in priorities took place early in 2021. It less an initiative than an overall restructuring of the patrol priorities of the post troopers, particularly in the rural parts of the post area.”
According to Meder, there are no additional patrols in Shiawassee County, and no additional budget costs for the MSP Flint post.
“There are no extra patrols and no money added to the post budget for this activity,” Meder added. “The remarkable results gained by the post were as a result of a re-prioritization of post goals. These goals were identified based on an increase in impaired driving crashes across the state, identifying a problem in need of a solution.”
Meder added that while the number of patrols has not necessarily increased, the training troopers receive to identify OWI stops has led to the increase of drunken and drugged driving arrests, including the detection of intoxication by marijuana, meth, or other drugs.
“This was achieved through buy-in by troopers in the field and gaining commitment from them to actively seek out impaired drivers,” he added. “Long-standing training courses in impaired driving enforcement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were utilized to refresh the troopers’ abilities to identify and document the signs and symptoms of impairment.”
While the number of OWI arrests has gone up, Meder said he’d be more pleased if they went down along with the number of traffic crashes in Michigan.
From 2020 to 2021, the total number of crashes went up 8 percent, but crashes involving alcohol decreased by 18 percent.
“I would rather my guys never arrest an impaired driver because there are none to be found,” Meder said. “So long as the number of impaired driving crashes continues to go down… However, if they can arrest enough people for impaired driving and then convince the rest of the motoring public that it could possibly happen to them, then there will be an overall change in behavior. If people think they may be arrested when driving impaired, the will stop doing it so often, thus reducing the number of impaired driving crashes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.