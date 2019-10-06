OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Oct. 6 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Items to Note
Owosso Center: Flu shot clinic at 9 a.m. on Monday; cake decorating class on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Durand Center: Movie day w/pop & popcorn for a small donation at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday
Calendar of Events
Owosso Center
Monday – Flu shot clinic from 9 to 11 a.m.; exercise class at 10:00 a.m.; site committee Mmeeting at 10:30 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Art class at 10 a.m.; Bridge at 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; alternative assisted living at 11:30 a.m.; creative coloring; cake decorating class at 12:30 p.m.; Parkinson’s support group at 5 p.m.
Thursday – Silver sneakers stability class at 1 p.m.
Friday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.;
Durand Center
Monday – Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Tuesday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; free quilting class at 12:30 p.m.; low impact exercise class at 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday – Movie day w/pop & popcorn for a small donation at 12:40 p.m.; Euchre at 1 p.m.
Thursday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Friday – Low impact exercise class at 10:30 a.m.; craft day at 12:30 p.m.
Morrice Center
Monday – Noon lunch & bingo; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.; Pedro at 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Wii bowling at 11:00 a.m.; noon lunch;
Thursday – Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Friday – Noon lunch.
Lunch Menus
Lunch is always served at noon. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – Hamburger Vegetable soup, ½ ground bologna sandwich, corn, fruit, crackers
Tuesday – Baked cod, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, pudding, roll
Wednesday – Pizza, tossed salad, fruit, muffin
Thursday – Chicken Kiev, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, fruit, breadstick
Friday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, cream corn, fruit, roll
Durand & Morrice Centers
Monday – Sweet & sour chicken over rice, broccoli, egg roll, pineapple
Tuesday – Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, cream corn, fruit, wheat roll
Wednesday – BBQ riblet on bun, baked beans, O’Brien potatoes, fruit
Thursday – Beef tips w/gravy over egg noodles, peas, fruit, wheat roll
Friday – Chili w/beans & ground beef, tossed salad, cornbread, fruit, crackers
