OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools is launching The Learning Zone Enrichment Program, a new option for Owosso parents looking for school-aged child care after school. The district is partnering with the Shiawassee Family YMCA to put on the program, which is open to children from pre-K to fifth grade in the district.
Owosso Public Schools students must be registered to participate in the program, which begins April 18. Families should contact Kathy Clapp, childcare coordinator and teacher at Bryant Elementary School, via email at kclapp@shiawasseeymca.org or by phone at (810) 394-3039.
Childcare will take place at Emerson Elementary School from 3:40 to 6:30 p.m. after school Mondays through Fridays when school is in session. Busing will be available for students from Central Elementary School and Bryant Elementary School.
The cost is $55 per week for each child registered in the program.If parents need drop-in care for a day, it is available for $15 per child per day, and parents need to call or email Clapp and send money with the child or children. Financial assistance will be available to those that qualify.
The progam will include activities for students, including homework help, organized indoor/outdoor play, STEM activities and science and math enrichment.
Clapp said that the program will offer childcare before school as well starting next school year.
For additional information, contact Clapp.
