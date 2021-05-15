CORUNNA — The first handicap-accessible canoe/kayak launch in Shiawassee County is now available for use in McCurdy Park.
Contractors installed the launch — which includes a 20-by-10-foot platform, 4-foot-wide launch pad and a 20-foot ramp — along the Shiawassee River near the park’s footbridge Monday, marking another key milestone in the extensive Corunna dam removal project.
The launch, a $50,000 expense — including engineering and labor costs — was funded with grant dollars from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund and the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network, as well as by a donation from the Shiawassee Community Foundation.
“It’s fantastic,” Corunna Mayor Chuck Kerridge said Wednesday while aboard the platform. “We had two guys that sat here for almost two hours (on Monday) to wait to be first (to use it) … They just waited and waited patiently to be on it.”
The launch was intially slated to go at the end of Brady Street, but the river countour in the area, along with countless rocks and stones, would not accomodate the structure. Officials ultimately settled on the McCurdy Park location, a space Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer describes as a “natural fit.”
“This is just absolutely awesome, isn’t it?” Sawyer said. “It looks like it belongs here.”
The launch features an ADA transfer bench system, lending individuals with disabilites support as they transfer their weight into a canoe or kayak.
The structure is also good for those who may have a bad back, or knee or hip ailments, he said.
The platform also provides ample space as its nearly double the original design, according to Sawyer, making it easier to maneuver kayaks in and out of the area.
“In all cases, kayaking is great exercise, so if we can help people get out there (it’s great),” Sawyer said.
“If you’re down here trying to launch your young kids and you’re trying to get them in the kayak, and at the same time get yourself in a kayak, you can fit two of them up here at the same time, put your kids in, get in behind them and push them off.”
The completion of the launch comes as the city continues its progress on the now nearly two-year long dam removal and river restoration project.
The Corunna City Council approved contractor M.J.VanDamme’s $1.2-million bid to remove the decrepit dam near Heritage Park on July 1, 2019, with work including the removal of the dam, restoration of the Shiawassee River and banks adjacent to the dam, placement of wood structures for bank stabilization, installation of stone grade control structures in the river, and planting native vegetation to stabilize and enhance the shoreline.
The project also includes several recreational elements, including the canoe/kayak launch and a large fishing pier/viewing platform.
Construction on the 75-by-100-foot pier, to be located behind Corunna Area Ambulance Service, is expected to begin sometime this month, with the overall project timeline spanning roughly six weeks, according to Sawyer.
Additional updgrades, including connecting sidewalk to the fishing pier and parking improvements near the Brady Street boat launch, have also yet to be completed.
“It has been such a long road,” Corunna Planner/Assessor Merilee Lawson said of the project. “We’re almost there.”
