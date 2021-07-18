OWOSSO — With a giant blow-up Santa and snowman in the yard, a “snow” box instead of a sandbox, snow cones, a decorated tree and photos with Santa, it was easy to pretend it was Christmastime.
But the sleeveless tops and shorts worn by some guests (a few wore holiday sweaters), not to mention green grass and warm temperatures, gave the facts away: Friday’s event was a Christmas in July “toy”-raiser put on by the nonprofit Shiawassee Hope.
Dozens of families came to Shiawassee Hope board member Travis Yaklin’s Owosso home to donate new toys, socks and underwear, grocery cards, and stockings and stuffers to the cause: the nonprofit’s annual Co-Pay Christmas Store.
“We wanted to give presents and make other kids happy,” said 6-year-old Korynn Fuller, who came with her mother, Karen, and 1 1/2-year-old sibling Presley.
“We came to support the community — anything to make a kid’s Christmas special,” Karen Fuller said.
Here’s how it works: In December, the Co-Pay Christmas Store will open at Owosso City Church, 521 E. William St. By appointment, parents pay $10 per family and choose one large toy, two medium toys, pajama socks and underwear, and a stuffed stocking, for each child.
Every family will receive a board game and grocery card. The store also features a gift-wrapping station.
Most of the store shoppers are people who are already served by Shiawassee Hope, whose aim is to reduce local poverty, along with other families.
The co-pay requirement is to “give people the empowerment and dignity of saying they shopped for their kids, that they conbributed something,” Shiawassee Hope Executive Director Marlene Webster said.
“We try to pull all of this together so that people can have a wonderful Christmas.”
Community members can continue to donate unwrapped toys through July 31 in marked boxes located all around the area, including at Foster Coffee, Shell gas stations, Cupcakes and Kisses and Bea’s Bakery, Webster said.
The Co-Pay Christmas Store, in its third year, served 65 children from 29 families last holiday season.
