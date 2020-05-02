SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — For Downtown Owosso Farmers Market Master Tracey Peltier, the past few weeks have been a whirlwind — and that’s putting it mildly.
Facing a reality in which rules and regulations seem to change by the day amid the coronavirus outbreak, Peltier and her team have been working to ensure area residents have access to fresh, locally-grown food, submitting a tentative plan to the Owosso City Council that, if approved, will allow the market to open May 16 with social distancing measures in place.
The plan will go before the council during its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
“It’s extremely emotional for me. This has been a really, really hard thing,” Peltier said, noting today (May 2) would have been the market’s opening date had it not been for the coronavirus. “This has been my baby for a lot of years. It means a lot to me, so this has been a challenging time, but what I recognize is that it’s a challenging time for all of us.”
According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), workers in Michigan’s food and agriculture sector who support “retail that sells food and beverage products” are classified as essential workers.
Farmers markets are included under the designation, according to MDARD, but only “for the sale of food and supplies necessary to support human health and life,” meaning arts, crafts and many other common market vendors are barred from participation at this time.
Under Peltier’s plan, vendors would be required to wear masks, and would be stationed at least 6 feet apart in accordance with current guidelines.
Additionally, hand sanitizing stations would be placed at each vendor, according to Peltier, as well as throughout the market space, which extends from Water Street eastward along Exchange Street.
A formal entrance to the market, on the corner of Water and Exchange streets, would also be implemented under the plan, something that’s never been done before, according to Peltier.
“The reason we’re doing that is to ensure that we keep a safe number (of people) within the block at one time,” Peltier said. “We’ve been given a formula to work with and ask all customers to adhere to waiting in line, six-feet apart.”
According to Peltier, approximately 225 people would be permitted to enter the market space at any one time, which for the initial market(s) will likely stretch from Water to Ball Street.
If the market space extends beyond Ball Street, that number would subsequently increase, Peltier said.
Once inside the market, customers will be asked to do “more looking and less touching,” according to Peltier; vendors will fulfill the responsibility of gathering items for customers and bagging them.
To further limit hand-to-hand contact, customers paying in cash will be asked to place their money into a cash box at each vendor, rather than handing it to a person directly.
Vendors who accept credit cards will be asked to wipe down equipment after each use, Peltier said.
“It certainly isn’t going to be the normal way the market is,” Peltier said. “People (typically) come and hang out for hours and that’s the vibe that we love. It’s a hub…We are asking that customers not do that (at this time), that they just come and get their groceries and move on. It’ll have a different feel, but it’ll still be nice to see everybody and of course it’ll be wonderful to be able to bring the market back to the community so customers can get their groceries.”
Other area markets also are trying to make adjustments.
In Laingsburg, farmers market Manager Dena Judd is considering a drive-thru format, though no final decisions have been made.
“I’m still discussing it with my vendors and I still have to talk to the city about it,” Judd said, “but I’m thinking about setting up a row of tables with all of our stuff and the vendors can walk with customers while they drive and then load their trunks. I have a handful of vendors that are ready to go.”
The Laingsburg Farmers Market, conducted on Wednesdays at Roosevelt Row, is slated to begin June 3, though Judd said she’ll remain cautious going forward, and will have a better idea of a firm start date in the weeks ahead.
More than anything, Judd just wants to rejoin her fellow vendors, whom she refers to as her “Market Family.”
“It’s important for the community in general to come together and support each other,” Judd said. “It’s important to me specifically because I live here and I raise my family here and farming is my job, so this is my business. I want to get it going for the other vendors as well because some of them have lost their jobs during this pandemic and they want to find a way to get money for their family. If I can be a part of helping them, I’m absolutely going to be gung ho for it. I will do whatever I can for my community.”
In Corunna, the Food Truck and Vendor Market, traditionally held each Tuesday during the summer months in McCurdy Park, has postponed its opening until at least June 2.
“With everything that is happening and not knowing what will happen in the future, we want to make sure that we follow any and all regulations set by the city,” organizers said in a post on the Corunna Parks and Recreation Facebook Page. “It may look a little different when we do get back together. We may have to spread out, wear masks and not be able to linger in the park, but we are definitely going to try to get a few Tuesdays in.”
For Peltier, adjusting the market format amid the pandemic has been a challenge, but in her mind it’s nothing she and her team can’t handle.
She’s optimistic vendors will be able to return to the familiar confines of Exchange Street on May 16.
“We’ve got a great group of people that are eager to get out and sell their wares and I know we’ve got a great community who’s very supportive of the market,” Peltier said. “We’re all in the same boat in the sense that we all want to stay safe.
“Even though it’s different, (opening the market) is one step towards normalcy. I hope that’s what it brings for people.”
