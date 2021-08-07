OWOSSO — Republican Daylen Howard released a statement Thursday announcing his candidacy for the 85th Michigan House District.
“I love Michigan. Seeing the economic damage inflicted on our citizens by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies should be a wake-up call to everyone. It’s time to regulate government, not business,” he said in the statement.
The 85th House District currently includes Shiawassee County, as well as 10 townships in the western and southern areas of Saginaw County.
The districts are set to be reapportioned this fall.
It’s unclear what the district’s boundaries will be at the time of the 2022 House race.
State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, currently holds the seat, but is term limited.
Frederick first was elected in November 2016.
Howard, who calls himself a conservative from Owosso, said he is ready to dive in and find solutions to the issues and concerns of Michiganders.
“I lost my job during COVID, but because of the possibilities of remote work I am finally able to live out my dream of working and living in Michigan,” Howard said.
“It is time to have new, fresh leadership to make sure Michigan is a state where people have full employment opportunities and can ensure a strong quality of life for themselves and their families whether working remotely or in-person.”
According to Howard’s Linked-in profile, he is a diamond jewelry consultant for Blue Nile, based in Bellevue, Washington.
The company calls itself an online retailer of certified diamonds. He previously worked as a manager for Helzberg Diamonds.
Howard lists Hope College and American University in Washington as places he studied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.