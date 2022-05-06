CORUNNA — An Elsie man who in January assaulted his fiance before attempting to hit an Owosso police officer with his car and leading police on a chase through two counties and posting a Snapchat photo during the chase was sentenced to nearly four years in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Anthony Batora, 20, was sentenced consecutively to a minimum of three years, nine months with the Michigan Department of Corrections on felony fleeing/eluding and resisting/obstructing police charges, along with a misdemeanor domestic violence count. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with 96 days served toward his sentence.
Batora pleaded guilty to the charges on March 29. As part of the plea agreement, he would not have faced consecutive sentencing. However, since Batora’s arrest, he has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail and called his fiance more than 70 times, and also had family members contact her.
Stewart pointed to the numerous phone calls, which violated a no-contact order with the victim, as well as Batora posting a Snapchat photo of police cars behind him during the 22-minute chase as reasons to sentence Batora consecutively. Stewart was apparently unaware before Friday’s hearing that Batora had done so. The Argus-Press published the photo immediately following the chase.
“I didn’t even know that,” Stewart asked Public Defender Doug Corwin. “What did he do? Are you kidding me? He posted on social media before he got arrested? I didn’t know that.”
Stewart then asked Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner if he was aware of the Snapchat photo.
“I know now,” Koerner answered.
Public Defender Doug Corwin said most people have a “fight or flight” reaction when faced with traumatic experiences. He asked the court to impose a jail sentence, along with probation and mental health counseling.
“I’m asking the court to take into account his youth,” Corwin said.
Corwin also expressed skeptimism whether Batora had attempted to hit an Owosso police officer with his vehicle when he fled the vehicle’s residence after the domestic assault.
Koerner asked Stewart to sentence Batora to a term of incarceration, due to him endangering dozens of people during the police chase.
“I think a jail or prison term would be appropriate to punish him, to deter him, and help him to be rehabilitated,” Koerner said.
Batora asked for a “second chance” before being sentenced, noting he and his fiance are expecting a child.
“I really wish I could go back,” Batora said. “I wish I wouldn’t have ever set my hands on her and even got myself into this situation. I have punished myself every day while sitting in jail. What I did that day was not right.”
Stewart reminded Batora that at the time of the incident, he was on felony probation for a Clinton County embezzlement conviction, and he forfeited the right to non-consecutive sentencing by continually contacting the victim with the no-contact order in place.
He also said he had watched the entire 21-minute dashcam video of the chase, and noticed Batora was driving 60 mph in a 25 mph zone on Dewey Street in Owosso next to Emerson School, and children were visible in the footage.
“This chase could have, and I don’t know how it didn’t, turned fatal in an instant,” Stewart said. “It’s important you understand that it wasn’t because of your skills as a driver. The only thing standing between you and even more horrific consequences was sheer luck.”
