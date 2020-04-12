DURAND — The city of Durand’s Downtown Development Authority and the Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation are partnering to help local businesses make it through the current statewide coronavirus-related shutdown of nonessential services.
Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, small businesses within the city or that are Chamber members can apply for up to $1,000 in emergency grant funding. Applications will close at 5 p.m. April 30.
“We have to do something,” Candyce Wolsfeld, the Durand chamber’s executive director, said Friday. “Durand is a very community-oriented city. It’s been this way all of my life, and we’re going to continue to work like that.”
The Chamber is collecting donations to put toward the emergency grants, and the DDA has committed to a $5,000 contribution, she said.
“The Chamber would definitely like to raise another $5,000,” Wolsfeld said.
Anyone can contribute to the grant fund by mailing a donation to: Covoid19 Fund, 109 Saginaw St., Durand, MI 48429 or donate online at durandchamber.com.
Wolsfeld said the idea is to provide local businesses with immediate financial relief as they jump through the bureaucratic hoops needed in order to receive assistance from the state or federal government.
“We’re looking to tide people over,” she said.
The chamber earlier sent out a letter to local businesses asking if they were facing immediate financial needs. Eighteen businesses responded, saying their most immediate needs were rent, utility bills and, when they reopen, purchase of inventory.
A fund committee was formed to review requests and distribute the grants to qualifying businesses. The committee is composed of Durand City Manager Colleen O’Toole, Chamber treasurer Robert Conrad, business people Todd Acker and Kathy Shaw, and Foundation president and Chamber board member Yvonne Ryan.
“The Durand Area Chamber of Commerce has always been a wonderful partner and strong advocate for our local business community,” O’Toole said via email. “As we face this unprecedented challenge, the city of Durand recognizes the need to strengthen existing partnerships that will help us deliver localized support and economic stability to our business district.”
Durand Mayor Deb Doyle said in a written statement: “I am proud that the city’s DDA can partner with the Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s emergency economic relief fund to provide much needed financial support to businesses that have been negatively impacted or closed due to COVID-19.”
“It is the ultimate goal of all involved to get business and employees back to work,” Ryan said.
More information is available on the Durand Area Chamber of Commerce website or City of Durand website at www.durandmi.com. Applications are available online or by email request to durandchamberfoundation@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.