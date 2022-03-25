DURAND — Most folks, if asked, would likely identify balmy sunshine as being good “fair weather.” After all, it wouldn’t do to have too many teeth chattering on the ferris wheel — some crucial rivets might shake loose. But what constitutes good fair weather depends on the subject matter of the fair in question, and Thursday’s overcast gloom was well-suited to the subject matter of the Impaired/Distracted Driving Fair being held at Durand Area High School.
Drunk driving simulations, and the like, are, of course nothing new to the high school experience. Many are doubtless familiar with the “Every 15 Minutes” program, which has been making the rounds since 1995, featuring such melodramatic flairs as a costumed grim reaper, and certain students who are treated as “dead” for the duration of a day. But this particular — less histrionic — event was novel for Durand, according to DAHS Public Resource Officer Jamie Alderman, who dreamt the thing up.
“This is actually the first time this has ever happened at Durand schools,” Alderman said. “I tried to plan this, actually, pre-COVID, then with what happened and we couldn’t do it, so I’ve actually been putting this in the works for the past two years.
“I set this up so that the kids could have distracted and impaired driving education,” she went on. “All the grades came out. It was 9th-grade/10th-grade for the first half of the day, then we all went in and actually had lunch with the kids at lunch time and then we did the 11th and 12th. It’s all gone super good.”
The fair included a surprising variety of different exhibits and experiences. Among other things, there was a vehicle rollover simulator, a “seatbelt convincer,” a “beer goggles” pedal car course, a jaws of life demonstration and fire hose rolling challenges.
There were no fewer than six first responder agencies involved with the event.
“We had — for fire departments — we had Shiawassee Township, we had Corunna and we had Durand Fire,” said Alderman. “Then we have Michigan State Police, we have Shiawassee County, we have Durand Police, and then Corunna Police also came.
“Shiawassee County brought the rollover simulator and the seatbealt convincer. The fire departments brought the jaws of life and cut up the car, which was donated by Brown’s Towing.”
The fair appeared to be well-received by the student body. Senior Jessica Winslow said it was definitely eye-opening.
“As someone who knew nothing about (first reponse) before today … seeing what happens in an accident … seeing them cut the top off the car … I never really understood how much it would take to get into it,” she said. “I think it’s a good thing, just to remind people not to drink and drive, and what can happen if they do. I think this is really good prevention.”
Another senior, Landon Nichols, who “grew up around the fire department and the police department and emergency response,” and plans to apply to become a firefighter himself after graduation was glad that his classmates got to see first responders up close and personal.
“I feel like it was a really good thing for everyone to be able to get out of the classroom and experience what some departments experience on a daily basis,” Nichols said. “I feel like it should happen more often.”
