CORUNNA — Clocking in at a brisk 35 minutes, Thursday’s regular meeting of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners was largely devoid of drama, making it a departure from last month’s meeting, which featured a charged public comment session centering largely on the appointment of replacement commissioner Brad Howard, R-District 5.
There were roughly 23 items on the meeting agenda, most of which met with no official discussion whatsoever.
These items included:
n Approving emergency repairs to the county jail generator in the amount of $6,993.59
n Approving emergency repairs to a 911 mini-split cooling unit in an amount not to exceed $11,500
n Approving a five-year contract with Kofile Technologies, Inc. — a Texas-based “document digitization, restoration, preservation and storage” firm — not to exceed $8,860 per year
n Approving the purchase of Microsoft Office 365 to modernize the board’s email system at an amount not to exceed $50,522.50. Microsoft Office 365 being a subscription service, future outlays for its continued use will be included in the annual budget going forward
n Approving the purchase from Allied Universal to replace the jail intercom system in an amount not to exceed $13,848.16 from the jail commissary fund
n Approving the MSU Extension Renewal Millage at a rate of 0.076 for six years
n Reappointing Vicki Bocek, Bruce Cadwallender and Kerby Vogl to the Shiawassee County Health and Wellness Board
n And approving the use of up to $30,000 from the Solid Waste Fund to fund to household hazardous waste collections in 2022.
All items which came up for a vote were approved unanimously.
The only truly extended discussion of the evening came toward the end of the meeting when a public hearing over a Freedom of Information Act request for all emails from county officials on county business sent between May 1, 2021 and Oct. 12 of the same year. The requester, not present at the meeting despite being invited, had taken issue with the rates the board had voted to charge for processing the request — the law allows agencies on the receiving end of a request to charge for the time it takes to search for and duplicate the requested records, among other things — and had requested an appeal of that vote. The board voted to affirm the previously decided-upon rate for the request.
