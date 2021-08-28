OWOSSO TWP. — There may be a lot of storage facilities dotting the Shiawassee County landscape, but there’s a need for a new one: Existing storage facilities are virtually all full.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Thursday marked opening day for Owosso North Storage, located at 1498 N. M-52, behind Habitat For Humanity in the Shiawassee Towne Center.
“All of the storage units in the area are full, and there are none north of M-21 on this side of town. A lot of households close by will better served now,” said Randy Woodworth, owner of Owosso North Storage with Tim Rudolph and Dan Morrill.
The facility boasts about 125 storage units, ranging in size from 5-by-5 feet to 10-by-30 feet. Customers can make all of the arrangements at owossonorthstorage.com, if they wish, including reserving and paying for a unit. Prices are competitive, Woodworth said.
Ground was broken in March on the facility, which boasts round-the-clock security cameras and exterior lighting.
“This was a good opportunity to work with other members of the community — local contractors who graded the land, purchased materials, installed the building, installed signs and other related activities,” Rudolph said.
The units aren’t temperature-controlled, but the owners said they’re looking into renting a space inside Shiawassee Towne Center to offer heated and cooled units, subject to township approvals.
