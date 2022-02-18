PERRY — Starting Feb. 23 the Perry branch of the Community District Library will be closing its doors for an extended period, and, per CDL Director Jami Cromley, it won’t be opening them to the public again until June.
When it does, patrons and other community members might have a hard time recognizing the place, as the intervening months have been slated for extensive renovations. The planned remodel will leave few stones unturned, being next best thing to whipping up a brand-new building from scratch.
The interior of the building — which has been a library site for over 70 years, while only experiencing minor cosmetic tweaks according to Cromley — is going to be completely gutted and reformatted. Walls are being knocked down — flooring, plumbing and electrical all redone.
The endgame of the remodel, aside from general modernization, is to maximize usable square footage by creating a more open floor plan by eliminating a “staff only” area towards the back of the building.
One significant change to the building will be the addition of a rear entrance, which will significantly improve accessibility for patrons and will allow them to park in a rear lot, rather than on bustling M-52.
The building’s front-facing façade will also be having some work done. The City of Perry, which owns the building, recently approved an outlay of $24,000 for this portion of the project.
Interior renovation costs have been budgeted at $40,000 — though Cromley predicts overages, material costs having already risen since this was approved — with Jon Cody Construction having been awarded the contract.
When all is said and done, the new-and-improved Perry CDL will have, “a new area for teens with a laptop bar and lounge seating; upgrades to the children’s area with activity items including a fun reading nook; and improvements to the adult areas,” said Cromley.
Another new feature will be an “library of things,” which is “a collection of items that aren’t traditional library materials, but items people might need for a one time use but don’t want to, or have the funds to purchase them. This could include items such as a metal detector, infrared thermometer to detect energy leaks, a bird watching kit, or even a microscope.”
Moneys needed for this “library of things” and any other collection/technology upgrades or furnishings will be drawn from the roughly $500,000 gift bequeathed to CDL by the estate of Perry residents Ken and Jo Anne O’Berry in 2017.
Branch Manager Carol Pavilca is excited for the changes, telling patrons to, “just wait and see what happens.
“In a few months you’re going to be floored,” she said. “We have really high hopes. It’s going to be fantastic for everyone.”
Pavlica, a nearly 10-year CDL veteran at this point, is confident that the renovations will draw more people into the library, which she says already provides more services than most residents realize, including easy access to vast numbers of e-books, audiobooks, music and movies, through the service Hoopla.
While the branch is shuttered, patron requests for material holds will be routed to the Morrice branch for pickup. Library materials can be returned through the current drop box at the Perry Branch until demolition begins. A new exterior drop box has been ordered, but may be delayed due to manufacturing and shipping issues. Patrons will still have access to any of the other Community District Library branches. In addition to Morrice, there are branches in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Lennon and New Lothrop. More information is available at www.mycdl.org.
