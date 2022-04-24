Kitchen Creations

OWOSSO — Some food combinations are classics. Steak and potatoes, burgers and fries, and spaghetti and meatballs
come to mind. Nowhere to be found on this list? — tacos and cookies.
Someone clearly forgot to tell Owosso High School juniors Alyson Shane and Brandon Philipps these items aren’t typically paired. Tasked with creating a novel treat at the OHS culinary program’s “Cookie Cook-off” on Tuesday, the two students headed south of the border for inspiration.
While their resulting “taco cookie” might raise the eyebrows of culinary purists, it was a natural place for them to go.
“We make tacos all the time. I’m obsessed with (tacos),” Shane said.
“Basically, we thought it was a cool idea, and we decided we should make a taco into a cookie,” Philipps said.
According to three judges, the students’ confection more than passed the taste test, taking the cook-off’s top prize.
In addition to gold medals, Shane and Philips won scholarship money from Mott Community College in Flint, and their cookie will be featured at Owosso’s Wrought Iron Grill.
They made the taco cookie by using two plain sugar cookies to form a taco-like shell, and then used fruit and other sweets to mimic classic taco toppings.
For “meat,” they used a variety of chocolates — including dark chocolate, milk chocolate, caramel and chocolate chips — “cut, mixed and melted it up so it looks like meat,” said Shane.
For cheese, Shane and Philipps tossed chopped coconuts with yellow food coloring. Green grapes gave the taco cookie its lettuce, strawberries stood in for tomatoes, and melted white chocolate chips made for faux sour cream.
Hannah Poyner, culinary instructor at Owosso High School for eight years, said that she enjoys watching her students flex their creative muscles in events like the cook-off.
“It’s a time for me to sit back and see how they do. Usually I’m in (the kitchen) saying, ‘Do this, do this, do this.’ It’s fun to see what they come up with,” said Poyner.
This year’s cook-off was the first since 2019 and the first where desserts were made. Students from her classes competed in groups of 2-5.
They were given a time limit to make their cookies, which were then handed to the judges for scoring. John Lowman, owner of Wrought Iron Grill; Matt Cooper, chef coordinator at Mott Community College and Melissa Wheeler, owner of Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates played the role of arbiter.
The cookies were judged in four categories: appearance, flavor, texture and creativity.
All three judges assigned the cookies a score from one to four — with four being the best — in each category.
Poyner said this year’s competition was “the closest it’s ever been.” When all the numbers were crunched, Shane and Philipps ended up triumphing by a half-point.
