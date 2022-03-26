DURAND — The Durand Area Schools Board of Education seat vacated by Blair Pancheck at the conclusion of February has been filled by Nick Taylor, who was sworn in at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on March 14.
Taylor was one of three applicants for the seat and was approved unanimously.
The 40-year-old Taylor and his wife, Heather, are lifelong residents of Durand. They graduated from DAHS in 1999 and 1998, respectively.
They have both been in the thick of school issues for some time.
Superintendent Craig McCrumb says that Nick was “one of the catalysts” for the 2020 bond issue which will fund the “Railroader Athletic Center,” a 599-seat auditorium, a three-classroom addition to Robert Kerr Elementary and district-wide upgrades and repairs.
“He came and met with me one afternoon, asking about whether or not we might be able to put up a pole barn, or something, to use as a practice space for basketball, because our youth sports were having such a hard time getting practice time at reasonable hours,” said McCrumb, “And that really got me going. … Since that time, over the last couple of years, any time things would happen, I would stay in touch with him and that crew out of respect for the fact than they were in on the ground floor with us.”
Nick confirmed that he and Heather — who is a middle school and youth volleyball coach in Durand — were in the thick of the bond push. ““We took a lot of interest in that process and had a lot of good feedback and input on that,” Taylor said.
A semi-regular presence at board meetings since then, Taylor says that he had toyed with the notion of formalizing his relationship with the body for some time before hearing that Pancheck planned to leave and deciding to throw his hat into the ring.
“I’ve always been interested in serving. … We have three daughters that are in Durand schools right now. We’re pretty active with the stuff that they do” said Taylor, “So when I saw that there was a vacancy coming up, I figured I’d give it a try and see what it’s all about.”
Taylor characterized his short stint on the council as having been smooth sailing so far.
“I’ve only had the one official meeting but everybody’s been really welcoming,” he said. “It’ll take me a while, I’m sure, to learn the ins and outs, and how things are done, but overall I think the board has a pretty good handle on the things that are going on, and there’s not a lot of issues there.”
Things can change, but he says that as of now, he plans to officially run for his seat in the fall.
“At this time I think I will. I guess I still have until July to determine that for sure, but, as of this time, I see myself doing that,” Taylor said.
He says his main goal on the board is: “Just overall making sure that the schools are well-run and that they’re a place the kids wanna be and it’s a good environment for them to learn."
