CORUNNA — Drive-in movies are now one step closer to becoming a reality at Fortitude Farms and Events on South M-52.
The Shiawassee County Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the site plan and special land use permit necessary to allow movie screenings and other forms of entertainment at the 4377 S. M-52 property.
Fortitude owner Alec Faber’s site plan and special use permit was previously approved by the Bennington Township Board, though a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will also likely be required to move forward with drive-in movies given the property’s immediate proximity to a state highway (M-52).
“We’re always changing, but everything we do is for the betterment of the community,” Faber said earlier this month. “We’re trying to add more stuff, more entertainment in the area … If we can add something, even though it’s seasonal, it’s something different (for area residents).”
Faber purchased the former Bennington Golf Club property in 2016. He initially converted the land into Fortitude Training Course, offering groomed trails, outdoor fitness classes and running events.
Five years and two name changes later, the 120-acre property has transformed into Fortitude Farms and Events, playing host to weddings, graduation parties, concerts, 5K races and volleyball and cornhole leagues.
Faber and his wife Lauren have also converted fairways into fields, planting u-pick wildflowers, pumpkins and — for added entertainment — an 8-acre corn maze.
Screening drive-in movies — using a 50-by-35 foot inflatable screen and FM transmitters purchased last year — is just another “outside the box” venture the Fabers are pursuing as a means to make the most out of their existing business.
“Alec has done a great job,” Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath said Wednesday. “I know the pandemic was a tough time, but he has created a real destination that not only helps support entertainment options locally, but brings in people from outside of Shiawassee County to spend money here.
“It’s a good location, the variety is great … It’s a great thing to have in our community.”
Faber applied for a permit through MDOT in 2017 with plans to build a wedding barn at the site. The process ultimately became too cumbersome, he informed commissioners Wednesday, as the existence of a new permanent structure required a number of road frontage improvements to accommodate the use, according to MDOT, including the addition of a left hand turn lane on M-52.
“I’m extremely disappointed at how MDOT has treated (Alec) before. It was not a good experience,” Horvath said. “What they wanted him to do, the investment that was being requested to make in turn lanes and things like that, was completely onerous and, quite honestly, I don’t think it was appropriate.”
Faber argued Wednesday he may be exempt from the MDOT permitting process this time around given the temporary nature of his structure. The screen, for instance, is inflatable and can be moved at any time. A concert stage at the venue can also be put up and torn down in short order, he said.
Planning commissioners asked questions regarding the layout and noise associated with move screenings and concerts.
Faber indicated the inflatable screen and concert stage both would be pointed to the east, away from M-52. Additionally, 57 Norway spruce trees have been planted this year to help provide a sound buffer.
Although the infrastructure is temporary in nature, with events with drive-in movies and concerts listed in the permitting language, flexibility may not be granted by MDOT, Community Development Planner Pete Preston said.
Planning commissioners, in their motion for approval, said the overall use and development of the site would not create any more hazardous conditions than other sites approved in the county and outside the county.
Furthermore, planning commissioners said the events are seasonal and temporary in nature, advocating for fewer traffic control measures than previously required by MDOT.
