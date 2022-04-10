CORUNNA — A Durand man was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for sexually abusing a minor female relative over the course of more than a decade.
Steven Horning, 63, was handed a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections, as required by Michigan law for a first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13, defendant over 17). Horning was convicted after a jury deliberated for about five hours after hearing testimony, and a confession by Horning to investigators.
Stewart noted before that sentencing that Horning is 63 years old. “The only thing you said that the court found credible was this: ‘Now I’m stuck with a confession that I can’t get rid of, and a jail sentence that will probably kill me.’ And the court does not disagree with that statement… I note that your age is 63. The math will speak for itself.”
Horning declined to make a statement to the court prior to receiving his sentence.
Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Richard McNally noted that Horning began abusing the victim when she was 10 years old. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual abuse.
“He intimidated her into silence,” McNally said. “He beat her, drove her to self harm… I would note the defendant, really in a grotesque manner, tried to invoke the 10 Commandments to justify his actions. (The victim) will spend the rest of her life coping with this trauma. The defendant, from what I read, is unrepentant. He denies his crimes and blames his wife.”
Defense attorney Amy Husted acknowledged that her client would receive a 25-year minimum sentence, but simply asked Stewart to take into account Horning had no prior criminal history.
“There’s nothing I can say that would change that fact,” Husted said.
Horning was charged by prosecutors in October 2021 following an investigation by Michigan State Police. The sexual abuse apparently began in January 2007, according to court records.
He was arraigned Oct. 27, 2021, before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty to CSC-1 and three counts of CSC-3 (incest).
The case was bound over to circuit court in November 2021, and two counts of CSC-3 were dismissed by prosecutors, though court records do not state the reason.
Horning was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with 165 days served toward his sentence. He must also undergo sex offender education while serving his sentence, and will be required to register as a sex offender if he is ever released from prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.